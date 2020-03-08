5 Cornerbacks the Jaguars Could Target in the Draft’s First Round to Replace A.J. Bouye

Cornerback was already a need for the Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2019 season ended, but the past week has turned the need into a glaring hole that requires immediate attention.

The Jaguars' secondary was shaken up on Tuesday when the team agreed to a trade that would send A.J. Bouye, who started 43 games for Jacksonville over the last three seasons, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

This followed an October trade that dealt All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a mid-round selection in 2021.

With Bouye no longer in the fold, the Jaguars' cornerbacks position currently consists of Tre Herndon, D.J. Hayden, Parry Nickerson, and Brandon Watson. Those four cornerbacks combine for a total of 57 career starts, with 54 of those belonging to Herndon (14) and Hayden (40).

Since the Jaguars own two first-round selections (No. 9 and No. 20) thanks to the Ramsey trade, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team invest one of their early picks into finding a replacement for Bouye in the starting lineup.

A cornerback at No. 9 doesn't make much sense unless Jeff Okudah slips somehow, but the Jaguars' second pick in the first round could be a prime position to take a cornerback.

Which prospects specifically would make sense with the pick? We selected five to get an idea for possible scenarios.

Florida CB C.J. Henderson

We wrote about the strengths and weaknesses of C.J. Henderson's game recently but in short, he should be a top Jaguars target fr the No. 20 pick ... if he is even available. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound Henderson turned in an elite performance at the NFL Scouting Combine last week when he recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical jump, and a 127-inch broad jump. This follows three years of steady play against SEC wide receivers, so it isn't hard to foresee Henderson as the first corner off of the board after Okudah. For the Jaguars specifically, his athletic skill set and ability in man, zone, and press coverage make him an appealing option for the Jaguars.

LSU CB Kristian Fulton

A big, physical press cornerback, Kristian Fulton (6-foot-0, 197-pounds) is an ideal scheme fit for the Jaguars considering the losses of Ramsey and Bouye. Fulton, who recorded two interceptions and 20 pass deflections in the last two seasons for the Tigers, had an impressive showing at the combine with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 6.94 three-cone time. He has the occasional lapses on film, but he is overall a steady and reliable player who could be worthy of the 20th pick.

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

While Trevon Diggs is still developing as a cornerback after initially transitioning from a wide receiver, his physical tools could make him one of the first corners drafted come April. He boasts the size (6-foot-1, 205-pounds), athleticism, and length (32 3/4-inch arms) to entice teams into banking on his potential and investing a high pick into him. With his tools and the Jaguars tendency to draft players from the SEC early on in the draft both factored in, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jacksonville take Diggs at No. 20, even if he might not be NFL-ready.

TCU CB Jeff Gladney

While Jeff Gladney doesn't have the massive size of the other corners on this list (5-foot-10, 191-inches), it would be difficult to find a cornerback who is as tenacious and competitive from snap to snap as Gladney is. He has versatility as an inside/outside cover man, a trait the Jaguars have often coveted in their cornerbacks, and he isn't afraid to mix it up with bigger wide receivers. He is less likely of an option than the first three players mentioned, but he is a name worth tracking regardless.

Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene has only been a cornerback for the past two seasons after starting his Auburn career as a wide receiver, but he has the SEC pedigree and athletic traits that could draw heavy interest from the Jaguars. He is an explosive athlete (37-inch vertical jump, 128-inch broad jump) who has encouraging physicality and effort on the perimeter. He still needs some seasoning, but he makes sense as a player the Jaguars could mold in their vision as he continues to develop.