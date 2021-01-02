5 Jaguars-Related Observations From College Football Playoff Semifinal Games

The four best teams in college football went toe-to-toe on Friday, with Alabama-Notre Dame and Clemson-Ohio State taking centerstage on New Years Day in the College Football Playoffs semifinal round.

Alabama and Ohio State both came out victorious, but players on all four teams stood out for positive reasons. With the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft needs in mind, here are our biggest takeaways from the exciting slate of games.

Christian Barmore showed why he might be DT1

It isn't a sure thing that Alabama's Christian Barmore will even be in the 2021 NFL Draft. But if he is, then there is a strong argument to make that he is set to be the top defensive tackle prospect in what looks to be a shaky position group come April. This argument was only bolstered by Barmore's terrific performance against Notre Dame on Friday.

Barmore had one of the best games of his sophomore season in the Rose Bowl, collecting five tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. His sack against Notre Dame was a terrific example of why he will likely hear his name called in the first round whenever he does declare for the NFL Draft. His blend of size, explosion, and quickness isn't often found in defensive tackle prospects, making him a big name to monitor over the next few weeks. He is just the type of prospect the Jaguars need in the middle of their defense.

Trevor Lawrence wasn't his usual dominant self, but context matters

Much how Clemson was outcoached by Ohio State on Friday night, Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence was surprisingly outplayed by his Buckeyes counterpart in Justin Fields. Fields was the star of the night as opposed to Lawrence, with Lawrence instead struggling to find a rhythm following a touchdown drive on the game's opening possession. Lawrence's stat line was a respectable 33 of 48 for 400 yards and two touchdowns, along with adding a rushing score. But beyond the surface, Lawrence wasn't at his best. He missed throws, struggled to string together drives, and had uneven ball security.

Despite this, however, some context is needed.

Clemson's offense was outmatched for the entirety of Friday night, but how much of this was actually Lawrence's fault? Not that much. Clemson offensive coordinator and playcaller Tony Elliott missed the game due to COVID-19. As a result, the offense looked noticeably out of sync and just unprepared for what they were seeing from Ohio State. Running quarterback power and option plays instead of asking your all-world quarterback to throw you back into a game is a curious move, but that is exactly what Clemson did.

Then you have to factor in the offensive line. Lawrence wasn't excellent under pressure, but the pressure came in bunches. Clemson's offensive line was dominated from the first whistle to the last. Lawrence didn't have a chance to sit in the pocket and pick the defense apart because, more often than not, he was running for his life once he hit the top of his drop.

Justin Fields playing as well as he did is only good news for the Jaguars

There was a lot more at stake for the Jaguars on Friday night when they were still slated to hold the No. 2 overall pick, in large part because no player had more pressure on him entering the playoffs than Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. While the Jaguars should still be considered a certainty to select Lawrence at No. 1 overall as opposed to Fields, it was a positive development for the Jaguars to see Fields play as well as he did against Clemson.

Fields had the best game of his college career in the 49-28 victory, completing 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards (13.8 yards per attempt) and six touchdowns. He did most of this after a rough-looking injury in the first half following a tough hit, as well. But Fields outplaying Lawrence on a big stage isn't cause for concern for the Jaguars. Instead, it is a reason to celebrate. The best thing that could possibly happen to the Jaguars is for there to be enough franchise-caliber quarterback prospects who standout that the chances of them not picking a top-tier passer at No. 1 dwindles to almost nothing. Lawrence is still the pick, but it is a much better situation when there is a solid backup plan as opposed to when there is just one option.

Shaun Wade would be a risky first-round investment for the Jaguars

There haven't been many players mocked to the Jaguars in the first round more frequently than Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade. Jacksonville's second first-round pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) is likely to be a defensive back in the eyes of many national analysts. With Wade's pedigree at Ohio State, versatility, and Jacksonville connections (he is a Jacksonville native and Trinity Christian Academy alumnus), he has been a popular projection to the Jaguars.

But should he be? When examining Wade's 2020 season, it is hard to make a case for him as a first-round cornerback, let alone one the Jaguars should target with one of their top picks. He excelled as Ohio State's nickel cornerback in 2019 but his time as an outside cornerback this fall has been much less impressive. There is a good chance he is better off as a slot cornerback who stays closer to the line of scrimmage as opposed to being on an island, which was made evident against Clemson. That could be valuable to the right team, but the Jaguars have bigger needs.

A pair of left tackles shined in the Rose Bowl

While Notre Dame's offense was less than impressive against Alabama, there was still one standout performance from the Fighting Irish offense. Left tackle Liam Eichenberg had an impressive outing as Ian Book's blindside protector, holding his own in pass protection while never looking overwhelmed as a run blocker. Add in some impressive blocks in space, and it was a good performance for Eichenberg ahead of the draft process.

Meanwhile, Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood had one of his best games of 2020 while on a giant stage. He frequently made life easy for Mac Jones by buying him time in the pocket with his massive frame and length. Add in his usual dominant run blocking and there is little that Leatherwood didn't show he could do during the big win over Notre Dame.