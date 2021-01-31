5 Standouts From 2021 Senior Bowl Game Who Should Interest the Jaguars

With the Senior Bowl now wrapped up, which players from the annual All-Star game stoodout and should appeal to the Jaguars when April comes around?

The 2021 Senior Bowl is officially over.

After a long week of practices, meetings, and much more, the annual all-star event for the nation's top seniors wrapped up with Saturday's game in Mobile. The National team beat the American squad in a 27-24 affair, but the final result is much less important than how each team got there.

In the four quarters played Saturday, several seniors had big performances and showed exactly why they are parts of the next generation of NFL players. Among those performances were five that we think should have caught the eyes of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

UNC RB Michael Carter

The Jaguars already have their starting running back for next season in James Robinson, but they badly need to reinforce their depth behind him. No running back did more for himself to impress during Saturday's game than UNC's Michael Carter, who rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries. Carter showed terrific agility and explosion in space, eliminating pursuit angles and frequently giving the defense a tough time in the open field. Carter also displayed better than expected tackle-breaking ability, indicating he could be a strong threat after the catch as a receiver as well.

All in all, Carter looked to be exactly the type of spark plug the Jaguars need as a depth option behind Robinson. Chris Thompson shouldn't be expected to return after his injury-hampered single season in Jacksonville, while no other running backs on the roster did enough in 2020 to make a hard case for them to be Robinson's backup.

South Carolina WR Shi Smith

Shi Smith impressed JaguarReport's own Kassidy Hill throughout the week and he capped off his strong week with a terrific performance in the game on Saturday. Smith's quick feet give him an advantage right off the snap, especially when he is aligned in the slot and already has some space to work with. He caught three passes for 57 yards on Saturday, the second-most receiving yards of any player in the game. Smith's strong hands, burst, and agility makes him an ideal candidate as a slot receiver at the next level, and his yard after catch ability makes him just look like the type of receiver that Urban Meyer would covet.

The Jaguars will have a big need at slot receiver unless Jacksonville decides to bring back Keelan Cole, who is set to be a free agent in March. Laviska Shenault and DJ Chark have the ability to play in the slot, but the Jaguars need a third receiver who can ultimately win in that role while Chark wins on the outside and Shenault is used all over the alignment.

Florida SAF Shawn Davis

Shawn Davis recorded the easiest interception likely of his life on Saturday, but that isn't why he made the cut on this list. Instead, we are opting to give Davis the nod for the plays he nearly made. Davis flew all over the field on Saturday, displaying terrific instincts and range from a deep alignment. While he may not have the long speed to stick with every receiver downfield, he at least showed comfort in space and an understanding of how to attack both the ball and the receiver.

The Jaguars badly need to add playmakers in the secondary, and Davis looks like a high-ceiling player who is worth a roll of the dice. He had five interceptions over the last two seasons and all accounts from this week's practices indicate that he showed off his ball skills throughout the week in Mobile.

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Is there a better idea for the Jaguars than to surround Trevor Lawrence with players he is comfortable with? Amari Rodgers just caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns from Lawrence in 2020, so he seems like a natural fit for Lawrence's next NFL team in the event they need a receiver who can win vertically and out of the slot.

Rodgers checks both of those boxes and showed off each skill against the nation's top seniors on Saturday. Rodgers didn't put up big numbers, catching four passes for 23 yards, but he frequently showed off the ability to get easy separation out of the slot thanks to smooth routes and quick feet. His touchdown catch was one of the best plays made all game as well, with his displaying terrific hands and concentration against contact.



Ohio State LB Baron Browning

It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars are going to invest in the linebacker position after a standout year from Myles Jack, a big contract paid off to Joe Schobert, and a terrific end of the season from Joe Giles-Harris. With that said, if the Jaguars do want to add a linebacker to their defensive front through the draft, Baron Browning makes a lot of sense -- especially after a standout performance on Saturday.

Browning did great things when lined up on the line of scrimmage, shedding blocks with ease against the run. On one outside run toward Browning's direction in the first quarter, Browning destroyed the block from the tight end, found the ball, and helped make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Browning's range may be a question, but his ability to play downhill near the line of scrimmage doesn't look to be an issue. Considering Jacksonville's issues at getting overpowered on downhill runs over the last two years, a prospect like Browning would make sense in the middle of the draft.