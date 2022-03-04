2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Tight Ends Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

Day one of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books, and wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the tight end group and select five players who stood out during Thursday night's workouts and could potentially lift a Jaguars' tight end group that badly needs upgrading.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

Considered by many to be the top tight end in the class, UCLA's Greg Dulcich had the impressive outing in Indianapolis that many expected of him. He won't be the biggest tight end (6-foot-4, 243 pounds) and did just 16 bench reps, but he isn't an in-line tight end. Where he wins is with speed, explosiveness and quickness as a pass-catcher, and he posted very good numbers in that regard with a 34-inch vertical jump, a 10'2" broad jump, a 7.05 three-cone, and a 4.7 40-yard dash (with a 1.64 10-yard split). Dulcich won't be the most physically imposing tight end, but he has the athleticism to win before and after the catch and could give the Jaguars' tight end room a much-needed jolt of speed.

San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger

Daniel Bellinger didn't have much production at San Diego State (68 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons), but his outing at the combine will likely earn him some extended looks as the draft process progresses. He came in at a solid size at 6-foot-5 and 253-pounds and did more bench reps than Dulcich while also having better overall testing numbers. He had a 7.05 three-cone while posting a 34.5-inch vertical, 10"05 broad jump and 4.63 40-yard dash. He had a poor shuttle time, but overall it was a wildly positive night for the under-the-radar tight end.

Arizona State TE Curtis Hodges

A former wide receiver who has only been a tight end for two seasons, Curtis Hodges has the size and frame to appeal to NFL teams looking for the next Donald Parham. A 6-foot-7, 257-pound behemoth, Hodges somehow still recorded a stunning 4.28 shuttle score at his size, while also putting forth a 7.14 three-cone. Add in a 34.5-vertical and it was a good night for Hodges at his size, even with a 4.85 40-yard dash.

Virginia TE Jelani Woods

There may not be a bigger winner from Thursday night's tight end group. An Oklahoma State transfer, Woods caught just 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his first three seasons in college before exploding onto the scene in 2021 with 44 catches for 598 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. He then put forth 24 reps on the bench press and had a wild 4.61 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7, 253-pounds. He has in-line size and length with the speed of an F tight end, which should appeal to teams who need a little bit of both like the Jaguars.

Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Simply watch Chigoziem Okwono run this unofficial 4.52 40-yard dash and smooth outing in the gauntlet and on-field drills and it is hard to not be fascinated by the Maryland product. He has some production to go with his 40 time and 35.5-inch vertical, too, catching 52 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns. His 6-foot-2, 238-pound frame makes him more of a player you want off of the line of scrimmage, but look for his name to continue to get hype after Thursday.