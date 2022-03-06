2022 NFL Scouting Combine: 6 Offensive Tackles Who Impressed and Could Fit the Jaguars

From Ikem Ekwonu to Charles Cross, here are six offensive tackles who stood out during athletic testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Day two of the NFL Scouting Combine's athletic testing is in the books and offensive linemen have all ran, jumped, and left impressions on teams throughout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout this week, we will take a look at each position group and examine which players had particularly impressive workouts and would also theoretically fit the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Jaguars owning four top-100 picks and 12 picks overall, there is no shortage of possibilities as the Jaguars look to reload their roster.

In this edition, we hone in on the offensive tackles and which prospects could potentially be in play for a Jaguars team that could be reshaping their offensive line.

All Relative Athletic Scores are via Kent Lee Platte, who does a terrific job each year tracking the testing of each prospect.

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

My No. 2 offensive lineman in the class and a player who has a strong argument to make as the best pure pass-protector in the entire draft, Charles Cross had a showing at the combine that should cement him as a top-10 pick. He posted the eighth-best RAS among offensive tackles and likely would have been even higher were it not for measuring in at 6-foot-4, 307 pounds. His 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, shuttle time, and broad jump were all among the best of all tackles this week, which offsets any concerns about his vertical or three-cone. If the Jaguars were to move down from No. 1, Cross should be near the top of the list.

NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu

A player who has gotten a ton of buzz as a potential option at No. 1 this week, NC State's Ikem Ekwonu didn't disappoint at the combine. He didn't put up any truly freakish results like some predicted but he also met every benchmark you want to see an offensive tackle hit, finishing with the 10th-best RAS among tackles. Beyond the fact he had respectable numbers in every measurement, he also looked like one of the smoothest tackles in on-field drills, showing off the quick feet for his muscular frame that have made him an option at No. 1.

Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

It is hard to imagine Trevor Penning is getting out of the first-round after the kind of night he had. Finishing with the best RAS among all tackles, Penning turned in one of the truly elite combine performances of his generation in terms of offensive linemen. A potential trade-down option, Penning came in with elite size and then put forth a stellar performance in the 40-yard dash and 10-yard split while also having a stellar showing in agility drills; few can put up the three-cone time he did. Penning is raw and may run into penalty issues early on, but he is a legitimately elite athlete.

Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

One of my favorite offensive linemen in the class, Abraham Lucas has legit versatility along the offensive line and has the testing to back-up a high ceiling. Posting the sixth-best RAS among the tackles, Lucas showed off extremely fluid footwork in on-field drills and also had simply elite times in the shuttle and three-cone drills. He isn't the biggest or most explosive athlete, but he is as naturally fluid as they come.

Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

One of the best non-Power 5 prospects in this class, Tyler Smith had a terrific showing at the combine that should cement his status as a top-50 pick. He came in shorter than most offensive tackles but put up solid jump numbers, had a 4.65 shuttle time, a stellar 1.71 10-yard split, and a 5.02 40-yard dash. He would likely have to be picked around No. 33 overall, but his numbers in Indianapolis show he can be a fit in the Jaguars' zone scheme.

Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

The second-most athletic offensive tackle in the class, it was no surprise to see Bernhard Raimann put up the numbers he did. He could end up as a first-round pick, but his overall rawness and inexperience makes him an option for the Jaguars to potentially consider at No. 33 overall. He didn't have great length but his explosiveness and agility were both off the charts, posting some of the best shuttle and vertical marks of any offensive tackle. He is a high-ceiling prospect whose athleticism clearly translates from workouts to the field.