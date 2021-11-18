College Connections: Examining Urban Meyer's Ties to Top 2022 WR Prospects

It is much too early for the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer to turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft, let alone the 2022 NFL offseason. After all, there are still eight games left to be played before the 2021 season is wrapped up.

But that doesn't mean the Jaguars won't be able to eventually transition to draft mode and be able to place their eyes on the future. And when it comes to potentially adding to a position of dire need at wide receiver, Meyer's past background as a collegiate head coach and ace recruiter could eventually come in handy.

“No, that’s [Jaguars General Manager] Trent [Baalke]’s job. In the mornings I come in and we’ll either watch an opponent or start just watching, I’m interested in top five," Meyer said on Wednesday when asked about looking ahead to the future. "I have an idea of who they are at that position. Obviously, we’re not worried about quarterback, but there are areas where we maybe want to go get one.”

“What’s interesting is when you say the top three, we recruited them. We sat in their homes. That’s pretty interesting. I don’t want to get [into it] too much.”

Meyer, of course, won't be dabbling much in the draft process until the season is over, but the fact he already has an idea of who the top receiver prospects are speaks volumes about both the Jaguars' need at the position and the advantage Meyer's background could provide.

So, who are these receiver prospects with Meyer ties that he alluded to? We review the three names below.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

If the Jaguars want a big play threat, it is likely tough to find a better option than Buckeyes junior Garrett Wilson. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound wideout has unique explosiveness and speed for the position and plays with a smoothness that should instantly translate to the NFL. He has been extremely productive in each season with Ohio State as well, catching 30 passes for 432 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and five touchdowns as a true freshman before improving to 43 catches for 723 yards (16.8 yards per catch) and six touchdowns in 2020. Wilson has been a force in 2021 as well, having a career year with 53 catches for 813 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns with a few more games to go.

Wilson was 247 Sports' No. 20 recruit in the nation and No. 2 wide receiver before committing to the Buckeyes on April 29, 2018, while Meyer was in his final year on the recruiting trail, with Meyer playing a part in his recruitment to Columbus. Meyer will know Wilson like the back of his hand considering his recruitment of him and the fact that Meyer has remained close to the Ohio State program.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Just like with Garrett Wilson, Meyer will know Chris Olave well due to his Ohio State connections. Olave has been one of the most productive members of the Buckeyes program for years and even surprised many when he remained in school in 2021 instead of entering the draft to become a potential first-round pick. Olave has been a touchdown machine for the Buckeyes, catching three as a freshman before 12 in 2019, seven in 2020, and 11 more so far this year. In his four years with the Buckeyes, the consistent Olave has recorded 161 catches for 2,474 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 33 touchdowns.

Olave, who was a three-star recruit per 247 Sports, committed to Ohio State over schools like USC, UCLA, Michigan, Utah, and Tennessee. Meyer coached Olave during his true freshman year with the Buckeyes and wasn't shy to heap praise on the playmaker. Meyer has seen in person what Olave was capable of when he first got to the college stage. Now he is even better.

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Another Buckeye commit, Jameson Williams is unlike his former teammates on this list because he will be ending his college career at a different school. Williams transferred to Alabama this season after two years at Ohio State and has become a star in the Crimson Tide offense. Williams caught just 15 passes at Ohio State but averaged 17.7 yards per catch and caught three touchdowns. Now as a full-time player with Alabama, Williams has exploded to the tune of 51 catches for 1,028 yards (20.2 yards per catch) and 10 scores.

While Williams is no longer with the Buckeyes, he did commit to the team during Meyer's final year at the trail and 247 Sports has his primary recruiter as Brian Hartline, a coach with deep ties to Meyer. Like with the others, Meyer played a direct role in Williams' recruitment, with Williams spending time at Meyer's home. He may not graduate a Buckeye, but Meyer still has his deep knowledge of his background.