Finding Jaguars: Defensive Linemen Who Fit Jacksonville on Each Day of the 2021 NFL Draft

Which defensive tackles make the most sense for the Jaguars throughout the course of this year's draft?

While the Jacksonville Jaguars have spent this offseason investing multiple free agent signings, millions of dollars -- and even a 2021 draft pick already -- into the defensive line, there is little doubt the Jaguars will want to add even more talent to the unit moving forward.

The Jaguars, of course, are undergoing a dramatic scheme change. They are going from Todd Wash's standard 4-3 over defense to Joe Cullen's multiple and attacking scheme that will implement both 4-3 and 3-4 looks.

Free agents like Roy Robertson-Harris and Malcom Brown will play big roles, but the Jaguars still need to improve a unit that was near the bottom of the league in sacks, tackles for loss, and run defense in 2020.

"The edge is a little deeper than the interior, but there are some really quality players on the inside as well," Urban Meyer said on Wednesday when asked about this year's defensive line draft class.

"We addressed some of the needs on the defensive line in free agency; that was obviously a high need area for us. We’re not done yet, but actually today, this afternoon, we’re going to finalize—that’s one of the final pieces. When Trent said we’re finishing the board, that’s one of the final pieces that we’re actually working on. It’s obviously, ‘How good is your team? How good is your defensive line?’ That’s the first answer."

So with this in mind, which prospects make the most sense for the Jaguars at each different turn of next week's draft?

Day 1

Picks: No. 1, No. 25 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Alabama DT Christian Barmore: The top defensive tackle in this year's draft class, Christian Barmore is the only interior lineman worth taking within not just the first-round, but within the 45-50 picks. Barmore has some obvious bust potential due to streaky play and injuries at Alabama, but he has an immensely high ceiling thanks to gifted physical traits and a skill set built for playing three-technique in the NFL. He was a dominant force down the stretch for Alabama, playing his best football in the Crimson Tide's final few games (SEC Championship, College Football Playoff, and National Championship).

Day 2

Picks: No. 33, No. 45 (via Minnesota Vikings), No. 65

Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon: There are enough questions with Daviyon's consistency and fit within the Jaguars' scheme to feel too comfortable selecting him in the top-45, but he has the production, athletic testing, and skill set to thrive as a penetrating defensive tackle at the next level. The Jaguars don't have many explosive interior linemen who can explode through the line of scrimmage, but that is exactly what Nixon does. He would have to improve his down-to-down run defense to fit the Jaguars' multiple defense but ultimately he has traits and athleticism worth betting on.

Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike: One of my personal favorites in this draft class, one could argue Levi Onwuzurike would have an outside shot at being drafted in the first round if he wasn't miscast as a nose tackle in Washington's defense. He is explosive, plays with powerful hands, and shows an active motor that makes him a dangerous player against both the run and the pass. He could feasibly play both three-technique and five-technique in the Jaguars' defense, but he doesn't have the size or two-gapping ability for nose tackle.

Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams: One of this year's best athletes along the defensive line, Milton Williams has a risky floor but a high, high ceiling. Williams didn't have much production at Louisiana Tech (19 tackles for loss, 10 sacks in 30 games) but he is an elite athlete at the defensive tackle position with a 9.94 RAS. Roy Robertson-Harris is currently the only truly explosive defensive tackle the Jaguars have, but even he doesn't have the pure dynamic athleticism that Williams has. Like Robertson-Harris, Williams also has three-technique/five-technique versatility. He can be a sub-package interior rusher early in his career while developing behind Robertson-Harris at the start.

NC State DT Alim McNeil: An explosive defensive tackle for his size, Alim McNeil is another upside pick who currently has better tools than production. He carries a big frame and has clear strength at the point of attack, but his first-step quickness success he can make plays at and behind the line of scrimmage as opposed to just anchoring against the run. He needs refinement as a pass-rusher but the tools to be a versatile depth option at both three and one-technique are all there. He is likely to be drafted in the 70s-80s range, so he would be a slight reach at No. 65 overall, but one who fits the scheme and presents considerable upside

Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai: A former four-star recruit who signed to Urban Meyer's Ohio State squad, Tommy Togiai makes perfect sense for the Jaguars from the third-round on. He plays with the tough and physical temperament that the Jaguars' defensive staff seems to place an emphasis on. He hustles, plays with good technique, and is willing to do the dirty work in the middle of the defense. He is mostly a run defender but he has the juice to have pass-rush upside as long as he can continue to develop counter moves.

Day 3

Picks: No. 106, No. 130 (via Los Angeles Rams), No. 145, No. 170 (via Cleveland Browns), No. 249 (via Tennessee Titans).

FSU DT Marvin Wilson: I have Marvin Wilson graded a bit higher than here, but I am expected him to go on Day 3 after a relatively disastrous decision to go back to school in 2020. With this in mind, he had dominant stretches during 2018 and 2019 and was named first-team All-ACC in 2019 after a season with 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. It remains to be seen how much of an impact he can make as a pass-rusher due to his lack of burst but he is a tank at the point of attack and could play multiple positions along Jacksonville's defensive line.

Arkansas DT Jonathan Marshall: Another risky upside pick, Jonathan Marshall ended his college career with just 10 starts and 72 tackles (11.5 for a loss), 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 appearances. He only started for one season but his stat sheet doesn't reflect the fact that he is an immensely athletic and active defensive tackle who is still growing into his frame. He is 24-years-old, but the pure raw physical tools are there for the right staff to bring out.

Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown: A member of the first-team All-SEC list last season, Bobby Brown recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-leading 5.5 sacks. He is an athletic upfield penetrator who is at his best using his quickness and first-step explosiveness to beat guards off the ball. Unlike Marshall, Brown is going to be just 21 when he suits up for his first NFL game. He is likely a year or two away from being able to make a big impact, but he has a lot of upside thanks to his natural athleticism.