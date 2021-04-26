Finding Jaguars: EDGEs Who Fit Jacksonville on Each Day of the 2021 NFL Draft

Which pass-rushers make the most sense for the Jaguars throughout this year's draft? We pick our dozen favorite names to watch below.

Few teams have invested as much into their pass-rush group than the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years, but that doesn't mean the work is done.

The Jaguars have had three first-round picks (all in the top-20) over the last two seasons. Two of those picks have been used on edge defenders: Josh Allen at No. 7 overall in 2019 and K'Lavon Chaisson at No. 20 overall in 2020.

Allen burst onto the scene as a rookie, setting the franchise rookie sack record at 10.5 and earning a Pro Bowl nod. He is already one of the favorites of new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, but he is coming off a year in which he missed eight games and recorded 2.5 sacks. On the other hand, Chaisson flashed talent and improved greatly as the year went on, but he ended his rookie year with just one sack, which came in Week 2.

As a result, the Jaguars are primed to invest in the edge position in this week's draft. Yes, they have two talented players already, but more depth and insurance are needed.

In the event the Jaguars target an edge defender, which players in this year's class make the most sense? We take a look at some who fit the Jaguars on each day of the draft.

Day 1

Picks: No. 1, No. 25 (via Los Angeles Rams)

Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari: One of my favorite edge rushers in this year's draft class, Azeez Ojulari lacks in size but he makes up for it with his first-step quickness, terrific bend, and toughness against the run. He just looks like an edge defender made to play in an attacking and versatile defensive scheme like the Jaguars are expected to run in 2021. Ojulari had his best season as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, earning second-team All-SEC honors and being named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award after 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips: It is hard to get a feel for where Jaelan Philips will get drafted on Thursday. He is clearly one of the most talented pass-rushers in this year's draft class, but he has serious questions regarding his injury history. Phillips spent one year on the field with the Hurricanes after redshirting in 2019, recording 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2020. He is a natural pass-rusher both standing up and with his hand in the dirt and shows upside as a run defender. If the Jaguars want immediate pass-rush, Phillips could provide that.

Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh: I personally don't have Penn State's Jayson Oweh as a first-round player -- the traits are there but the experience, production, and pass-rush instincts are currently lacking. With that said, I fully expect him to be a first-round pick because he is the definition of a freak athlete. According to Mockdraftable, Oweh's athletic testing stands up like this in comparison to past edge prospects: 99th percentile broad jump, 96th percentile vertical jump, 93rd percentile three-cone, 99th percentile 40-yard dash, 94th percentile 20-yard split, and 90th percentile 20-yard shuttle. Plus, Oweh was recruited hard out of high school by Urban Meyer's Ohio State program.

Day 2

Picks: No. 33, No. 45 (via Minnesota Vikings), No. 65

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai: There aren't many edge defenders in this class who appear more suited to play in the Jaguars/Ravens defensive scheme than Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai. Ossai can rush with his hand in the dirt or from a two-point stance, is a strong run defender, and led Texas in tackles for loss and sacks in each of the past two seasons. In the last two years alone, Ossai has collected 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and four forced fumbles. Add in his strong run defense, terrific athletic testing numbers and experience with former Texas defensive coordinator and current Jaguars defensive back coach Chris Ash, and Ossai makes a ton of sense.

Oklahoma EDGE Ronnie Perkins: A two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection, Ronnie Perkins is one of the more talented pass-rushers in this draft class from a technical standpoint. Three years and 25 starts resulted in 16.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. He has 4-3/3-4 versatility and has the bend and pass-rush plans needed to win off the edge early in his career. He may not be the most dynamic athlete, but he is a safe pass-rushing prospect who fits the defense.

Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham: Carlos Basham is tough to project a role for, but that is mostly because he has the physical tools to do a bit of everything. He has good size (6-foot-3, 274 pounds), and finished with a RAS of 9.38, showing off his top-tier explosiveness and quickness for a player with his size and frame. He can line up as a five-technique, as a base end, on the edge standing up or with his hand in the dirt on third down, or as an interior pass-rusher in sub-packages. 35.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 45 games (33 starts) shows he has the production to back it up, too.

Houston EDGE Payton Turner: Another player who just seems like a Ravens' edge, Payton Turner is long, physical, plays with great effort, and offers complete versatility. He offers the size (6-foot-5, 268 pounds) to play with his hand in the dirt or slide inside on third downs, but he is also comfortable enough in space and long-arming offensive tackles that he can threaten offenses off the edge. He is an ascending player, too, with his best season coming in 2020: five sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a blocked extra point in five games.

Pittsburgh EDGE Rashad Weaver: A good-not-great athlete, Rashad Weaver mitigates his lack of dynamic burst by playing with some of the best power of any defender in this class. He is a top-tier edge setter who can come in and make an impact on his team's run defense from his first day in the league, while also having a high floor as a pass-rusher thanks to the power in his hands and his understanding of where he wins. He doesn't currently have the size to move inside, but he has the skillset to play five-technique if he can bulk up.

Day 3

Picks: No. 106, No. 130 (via Los Angeles Rams), No. 145, No. 170 (via Cleveland Browns), No. 249 (via Tennessee Titans).

Miami EDGE Quincy Roche: The "other" Miami defensive end, Quincy Roche's name has flown under the radar at times during the draft process due to Miami having two other highly-touted edge defenders in the draft with Jaelan Phillips, but he is a solid player in his own right. Roche doesn't have the physical tools to stand out as a team's No. 2 edge rusher, but his motor and pass-rush instincts make him an ideal depth option who can play in part of a rotation and give a team a high-floor backup.

Penn State EDGE Shaka Toney: It is hard for Shaka Toney to get much love during the draft process since his teammate Jayson Oweh, but he may be the better football player right now. He plays with good burst and quickness and shows the ability to dip around offensive tackles on the edge, giving him a chance to make a living in the NFL as a situational edge rusher. Recorded 29.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 47 career games (22 starts).

FSU EDGE Joshua Kaindoh: One of the most powerful edge defenders in the class, Joshua Kaindoh just looks the part of an edge defender at the next level. He knows how to use his length and has good bend for a bigger edge rusher, but his consistency, production, and durability all raise questions. He is worth a gamble on Day 3 thanks to his tools skill set, though.