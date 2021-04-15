Finding Jaguars: Linebackers Who Fit On Each Day Of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their leaders in place in the linebacker corps, but there are still pieces that need to be put in place to round out the unit, especially on the edge. We examine prospective options that fit on every day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move last offseason to change the feel of their linebacker corps. The deal paid off as Joe Schobert became an anchor at middle linebacker. His presence inside helped change the entire unit, with Myles Jack free to line up at Will linebacker.

2020 rookie Shaquille Quarterman was drafted to train behind Schobert and potentially take the role one day. But the revolving door at strong side linebacker left at least one side of the field susceptible at all times.

Between Schobert and Jack, the most important positions in the linebacker corps are set; but the unit still needs some pieces to be “finished” so to speak. With this in mind, here are eight linebackers who make sense for the Jaguars during each day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Day One

Picks: No. 1, No. 25 (via Los Angeles Rams)

It’s unlikely Micah Parsons or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are still there at pick No. 25, so we jump straight to those that are a better possibility.

Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari is so tempting. He’s a powerhouse who bounces off of blocks while knocking down his opponent in the process. He’s fast and can streak across the backfield in pursuit, combining his speed and strength in a way that makes him a hassle to deal with. His ability to play the edge in a 3-4 could present the opportunity to contribute right away under Joe Cullen. Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have mocked Ojulari at 31 and 30 respectively, so it’s hard to see the Jaguars pulling the trigger at 25 if someone like say, safety Trevon Moehrig is still available. But if the opportunity presents itself with Ojulari at 25, it’s hard not to take a prospect who could fill out the unit.

Tulsa OLB Zaven Collins: The Tulsa linebacker is the former Bronco Nagurski Award winner, given to the nation’s best college linebacker, and the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defender. Unsurprising after a year he accumulated 53 tackles, a team-high 11.5 for loss, with four sacks, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two pass breakups and a blocked kick in eight starts. One pick-six was a 96-yard game-winner against Tulane in overtime. What’s even more interesting about Collins is he’s one of those high school quarterbacks who converted to tight end at college. He was converted to linebacker when injuries decimated Tulsa’s defense. And he flourished. So he’s still learning the position but with such a high ceiling and high floor that he could be a great piece both as a pass rusher and to learn for a year or two alongside Jack and Schobert.

Day Two

Picks: No. 33, No. 45 (via Minnesota Vikings), No. 65

Kentucky ILB Jamin Davis: Davis actually has the potential to go on Day One; but given other prospects available, it would take him falling to Day Two to be a Jaguars possibility. The Kentucky linebacker is inexperienced, with only 11 career starts. But his 2020 season was full of tape so good that he’s skyrocket up draft boards simply as scouts watch back the season. His biggest asset is his catch radius, hauling in three interceptions (one for a pick-six) during 10 games in the 2020 season. He’s a project, so if he’s available, the question will be, do coaches think his potential is enough to take early Day Two?

Texas OLB Joseph Ossai: Coaches at Texas tooled with Ossai, moving him around from defensive end to linebacker, the type of hybrid BUCK/LEO/JACK (whatever lexicon you use) that is crucial in the defense Cullen is purported to be running this fall. What makes Ossai even more exciting—and also a high risk, high reward prospect—is that he’s only played linebacker one season. His ceiling is unknown…but that means it could be even higher than anyone knows.

Washington OLB Joe Tryon: The draft projections for Tryron are all over the place. Perhaps because scouts can’t decide what part of his game is more crucial to focus on; his raw skills and natural talent or his lack of experience and technique that means he still has so much to learn about the position? Tryon has burst and the build to be a force on the edge. But he’s going to take some polishing, especially after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ohio State ILB Justin Hilliard: Hilliard could fit with the Jags in much the same way he did Ohio State; quality special teamer and emergency linebacker. He’s played in a 4-3 SAM role and under Urban Meyer. Based on his tape and resume, his projection here in Day Two is actually a little higher than we’ve had him, but he could become a depth or practice squad player with potential for in-season elevation.

Day Three

Picks: No. 106, No. 130 (via Los Angeles Rams), No. 145, No. 170 (via Cleveland Browns), No. 249 (via Tennessee Titans).

Ohio State OLB Pete Werner: The Buckeye’s originally had Werner as a SAM linebacker during Meyer’s last season in Columbus. As Werner grew, so did his role, becoming a more versatile and every-down player. But as The Draft Network points out, his best fit is outside as a SAM LB. Werner is a late-round guy who has a chance to make the 53-man roster or at least the practice squad. His background with Meyer makes Jacksonville a possibility to give him that chance.

Oregon State OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.: Rashed has the potential to make the roster late or work onto the practice squad and be available if there are injuries. He has experience on special teams which can help his case come roster cut time. Rashed actually has technical aspects of his game that he clearly works on, but actually lacks the physical prowess that makes him NFL-ready.