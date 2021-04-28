Finding Jaguars: Nine Safeties Who Could Shore Up Jacksonville's Secondary

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to shore up their secondary with depth at safety. With the 2021 NFL Draft just days away, we look at nine safety prospects who could help Joe Cullen build his defense in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have 10 picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, enough to shore up some units that lack depth. While the team addressed the position somewhat in free agency, there are still nine prospects in the draft we believe can help the Jaguars round out the safety unit.

Day 1

Picks: No. 1, No. 25 (via Los Angeles Rams)

TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig: The 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner might have had an even better sophomore season, posting 62 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups and two forced fumbles as an All-Big 12 defensive back. His tackling and angles to said tackle can use work, but the former corner’s ball skills are impeccable. With the Jaguars deficiencies in the secondary backfield, Moehrig could be the difference maker needed.

Day 2

Picks: No. 33, No. 45 (via Minnesota Vikings), No. 65

UCF Safety Richie Grant: Grant joined UCF’s magical run in 2017, then continued to dominate as a sophomore, tied for third in FBS with six interceptions. He was also the Golden Knights leading tackler that year. He did the same as a senior, while also adding three interceptions and forcing two fumbles that year. While at the Senior Bowl, Grant exhibited a stinginess that will make him valuable in someone’s secondary.

Syracuse Safety Andre Cisco: Cisco played in only two games in 2020 before suffering a season ending injury. But the tape on his first two years shows a ball hawk who led the country as a freshman with seven interceptions. He was still in the Top 10 (7) as a sophomore with five picks. The former ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year has been able to rely on pure athleticism, meaning he needs some polishing when it comes to technical aspects of the game.

Day 3

Picks: No. 106, No. 130 (via Los Angeles Rams), No. 145, No. 170 (via Cleveland Browns), No. 249 (via Tennessee Titans).

FSU Safety Hamsah Nasirildeen: The free safety is a victim of a downtrodden Florida State program during his time and injuries that held him out for the majority of his senior season. When he was on the field though, Nasirildeen he led FSU in tackles in both 2018 and 2019, while adding four interceptions during his time. Nasirildeen spent Senior Bowl week in Mobile where he helped his stock. He never shied away from contact or speaking up, often calling out coverages and moving guys in the secondary around to different positions. There’s room to grow still for Nasirildeen. There’s also a high ceiling.

USC Safety Talanoa Hufanga: Multiple injuries will make it tough for Hufanga to go early, but a late grab could be an excellent value pick. His size and physicality allow him to cheat upfield and work in the box. Essentially he’s a safety who can provide an extra linebacker look in certain packages, something he was asked to do at USC. He was named a first team Associated Press All-American in 2020, thanks to his four interceptions—0.67 per game in the Trojans shortened season.

Georgia Safety Richard LeCounte: The star safety for the Bulldogs became a defensive leader during his time under Kirby Smirth. In 2019, LeCounte started all 14 games, leading the team with four interceptions to go along with 61 tackles, 4.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. A scary motorbike accident meant he only played in six games in 2020, but his 26 tackles, three interceptions, four pass breakups meant he was till named first team All-SEC. He’s a willing tackler who can play up as well as side-to-side. It’s when he drops back that can be scary, letting receivers beat him deep.

Texas Safety Caden Sterns: The question isn’t so much if Sterns fits scheme wise, but production wise. He had 52 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception and three pass breakups in 2020, a decent playmaker on the ball. What will knock Sterns is his tackling. If his former coach Chris Ash (now the Jaguars defensive backs coach) can argue Sterns would contribute on special teams to start then he could find himself signed on Day 3 or as a UDFA.

Florida Safety Shawn Davis: Davis is a roller coaster ride of emotion. He’s developed a reputation as a hard hitter and he’s more than willing to come up and make the big hit. It’s a bit of risk-reward, as sometimes he can over exert and miss the play, or depend so much on his physicality that he sacrifices the technical aspects that would make the play successful. He’s a ball hawk though as well, with five interceptions in his last two years. He pulled a muscle running his 40-yard dash at Pro Day, but should be recovered by camp.

Pittsburgh Safety Damar Hamlin: Injuries have shortened three of Hamlin’s seasons, making it hard to get a consistent read on the safety. The Pittsburgh native though did break up 26 passes with five interceptions in the last three seasons. He’s solid identifying where he needs to be sideline-to-sidelines and can become handsy at the catch, a point in his favor. Plays run vertically though catch Hamlin barefooted.