How Could the Addition of Linebacker Joe Schobert Impact the Jaguars’ Draft Plans?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new man in the middle of the defense in free agent Joe Schobert. Now, the question is how they will fill out the defense around him.

On Tuesday, the Jaguars signed Schobert, formerly of the Cleveland Browns, to a five-year deal worth $53.75 million, including $21.5 million in guarantees. The massive deal has an out after two years (per Spotrac, Schobert carries only $7.2 million in dead cap in 2022), but for at least the short-term, the Jaguars are committed to Schobert.

Ever since general manager Dave Caldwell took over Jacksonville's front office in 2013, he has frequently had the strategy of sign for need, draft for talent. He likes to fill enough holes in March to ensure the Jaguars don't have to reach for a position in April, and this is the strategy at hand with the Schobert signing.

With the Jaguars filling a big hole at linebacker with Schobert, could this impact how the Jaguars attack the 2020 NFL Draft?

To know how the Jaguars' draft plans are impacted by the addition of fo Schobert, it first needs to be known what Schobert brings to the table and what it could mean for the rest of the current group of linebackers.

In 49 starts over four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Schobert recorded 408 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, and a staggering seven forced fumbles, along with 20 pass deflections. He is more known for his ability to impact the passing game due to his coverage and blitzing ability, but he has also flashed enough run-stopping capabilities to make a team comfortable with him at inside linebacker.

This would eliminate a middle linebacker early in the 2020 draft for Jacksonville, but the three main linebackers they have been connected to in mock drafts are all outside linebackers. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, LSU's Patrick Queen, and Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray are all weakside or strongside linebackers, though Queen has some middle linebacker traits.

The top pure inside linebacker in the draft? Ohio State's Malik Harrison. Harrison is likely a top-50 selection, but any chance of him landing with the Jaguars at No. 42 is now out of the window with Schobert in the fold.

Jacksonville could still look to add an inside linebacker later in the draft to fill out the depth behind Schobert since 2019 backup Donald Payne isn't a lock to return to the roster, but the odds of Jacksonville drafting a middle linebacker early is significantly lower now than it was a week ago.

But what about weakside and strongside linebacker? Well, the Schobert signing plays into this as well due to the prescence of Myles Jack.

With Schobert likely set to play inside, Jack's most reasonable spot on the defense would be at weakside linebacker since it would allow him to stay on the field at all times. Jack was given a massive four-year, $57 million contract extension before the 2019 season began, so his place on the roster is safe despite his issues at middle linebacker in 11 games last season.

"He is a guy that is super talented, he has played multiple positions for us already," head coach Doug Marrone said about Jack at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. "Getting him comfortable is really what my main goal is and putting him in a spot where he can go and play and maybe not have to worry about a lot of other people."

Aside from Jack, the Jaguars also have 2019 third-round pick Quincy Williams to consider. Williams started eight games at weakside linebacker in 2019, so he has experience at the role and the Jaguars' have an investment in him. He is still in the early stages of his career, so it would be rather surprising to see the Jaguars disregard him in their future plans.

With Jack likely locked in on the weakside, and with Williams providing depth behind him, it stands to reason that the scenario of Jacksonville taking a weakside linebacker in the first round is no more.

This would make it a low probability for the Jaguars to pursue players like Queen or Murray with the No. 20 pick, simply because the Jaguars already have a logjam at the position, and they have too many holes to fill to burn a first-round pick on the position.

But does this also decrease the possibility of the Jaguars pursuing Simmons with the No. 9 pick? Yes and no.

The odds of the Jaguars adding Simmons were already low due to the unlikelihood of him falling to No. 9, but the chances of him being the Jaguars pick have likely decreased even more due to the Schobert signing.

But Simmons is a rare case, giving him a better argument to be a Jaguars' pick than Queen or Murray. While his best role is likely at weakside or strongside linebacker, Simmons has the versatility and athleticism to play anywhere on a defense.

At Clemson, Simmons played all three linebacker positions, edge rusher, slot cornerback, and safety. Realistically, he could be used like Jack was in 2017 and play strongside linebacker in the Jaguars' base defense, traveling with opposing offense's top mismatches. Unlike Murray and Queen, he has more flexibility with how he can be used.

But in that same regard, the Jaguars would need to weigh their ability to get Schobert, Jack, and Simmons on the field together consistently. One solution could be for Simmons to play in the slot on third downs, but the Jaguars already have a solid slot player in D.J. Hayden.

So while the prospects of Simmons landing with the Jaguars could still be plausible, it is logical to think the likelihood of this happening has decreased significantly.

The Jaguars have a lot of work to do in April, and that work very well may involve a linebacker at some point. But with Schobert and his large contract in the picture, the odds of a linebacker being added to the defense early in the draft are now much lower.