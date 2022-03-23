How the Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill Trades Could Impact the Jaguars

With more teams needing a wide receiver at the end of the first round, how could the Jaguars now be impacted by a number of receiver trades?

The wildest offseason in NFL history took another unprecedented turn on Wednesday, with the Kansas City Chiefs trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

And even though the Jaguars weren't finalists for acquiring Hill, it is clear that the latest NFL blockbuster will have a significant impact on the Jaguars moving forward, especially in the wake of the Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders deal.

No, the Jaguars aren't a team that was seriously in the running for Hill like Miami or the Jets. And no, the Jaguars were never going to receive Adams in a trade when the Raiders were the clear destination from the jump.

But the Jaguars are still set to feel the ripples that will surely result from each deal. For a Jaguars team that has likely been circling the No. 33 overall pick as a landing spot for a rookie receiver, the path has become much murkier over the last two weeks.

In the last two weeks alone, two teams have picked up first-round picks for receivers in the Green Bay Packers (No. 22 overall) and the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 29 overall). With each team losing a star receiver in the process and not making any corresponding moves to replace them, it is clear you can likely pencil each team in for a receiver with one of their two first-round picks.

And they aren't alone. On top of the Packers and Chiefs, other teams that could select a receiver in the back-half of the first round are the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20), New England Patriots (No. 21), Dallas Cowboys (No. 24), Buffalo Bills (No. 25), Tennessee Titans (No. 26), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 27).

Two weeks ago. No. 33 overall looked like a prime spot to start a receiver run. Now, following the Hill and Adams trades, it looks more likely to be a pick where one is forced to pick at the bones of a late first-round run at the position. And that is potentially bad news for the Jaguars.

Sure, it is a deep receiver class and maybe the Jaguars could still get a talented outside receiver at No. 33. But it appears the rest of the NFL has taken notice of the depth of the class, and there stands to reason there could be potentially as many as eight receivers drafted in the first round alone.

In this scenario, the Jaguars could potentially be left looking at a big need but only at third-round players left to fill said need. While the Jaguars need an outside receiver badly, it would be unwise to reach on one at No. 33 when they have other pressing needs such as left guard and linebacker.

The Jaguars could always be aggressive and make a move back into the first round, but that doesn't seem like the Jaguars' style. They haven't seemed overly eager to part with draft picks for veteran players during Trent Baalke's tenure as general manager, so I struggle to see them willing to package several picks to move up for an unproven receiver. This is especially true when you consider that Baalke has only selected one receiver in the first round in his entire career (A.J. Jenkins).

For better or worse, teams have continued to look to the draft to for wide receiver help. The Jaguars may not have to force a receiver at No. 33 due to signing Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and re-signing Laquon Treadwell, but there is still a clear and obvious need for a young outside receiver to develop alongside Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars addressed receiver already this offseason, but the work shouldn't be done. A receiver room of Kirk, Jones, Marvin Jones, Treadwell, and Laviska Shenault is not the type of room the Jaguars should be content with entering the 2022 season with.

After a year of the Jaguars ignoring the wide receiver position in the draft, the franchise can't afford to repeat this in 2022. But there seem to be other serious competitors stepping up to the wide receiver plate, especially before the Jaguars' pick at No. 33.

The Jaguars have 10 other picks to find a receiver, but asking any rookie wide receiver to make a big impact is tough. It is even tougher when that player isn't a top draft selection. As such, their best bet is at No. 33. Now, they just have to hope Baalke can navigate the waters that the Packers and Chiefs have now entered.