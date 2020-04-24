JaguarReport
Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

John Shipley

After selecting C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to select two more times during day two of the draft.

We will be covering all of the updates, rumors, news, and more about the Jaguars and their huge draft day, so make sure to follow along with us here.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Heading into Thursday night, the Jaguars hold the current picks:

  • Round 2: No. 42
  • Round 3: No. 73
  • Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140
  • Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165
  • Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206
  • Round 7: No. 223.
