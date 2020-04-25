JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Three Live Blog

John Shipley

After selecting C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and then Laviska Shenault and DaVon Hamilton in the second and third round, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to select eight more times during day three of the draft.

We will be covering all of the updates, rumors, news, and more about the Jaguars and their huge draft day, so make sure to follow along with us here.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Heading into Saturday, the Jaguars hold the current picks:

  • Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140
  • Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165
  • Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206
  • Round 7: No. 223.

12:14 p.m.: Two left tackles are now off the market. Trent Williams has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and Shaadiq Charles of LSU has been drafted by Washington. 

12:16 p.m.: Another offensive lineman off the board, this time Clemson guard John Simpson to Las Vegas Raiders. Jaguars could potentially move up for a lineman if they keep flying off the market.

12:36 p.m.: Jaguars take Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns. Terrific value outside of top-100.

12:55 p.m.: Colts take quarterback Jacob Eason, who made a lot of sense for the Jaguars as a day three option.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

Our live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft, with all Jaguars updates, news, and more.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

Our up to the minute updates on each of the Jacksonville Jaguars big draft day moments for round 1.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jaguars Select OL Ben Bartch No. 116 Overall In Fourth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars have made their first selection of the fourth round, taking St. Johns offensive tackle Ben Bartch!

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: 10 Day Three Players Who Make Sense for Jaguars

Which players still available on day three are reasonable fits with the Jaguars?

John Shipley

No Updates on Potential Leonard Fournette Trades as NFL Draft Marches On

Leonard Fournette is still a member of the Jaguars' roster, and it continues to appear like it may stay that way.

John Shipley

Jaguars Director of College Scouting Details High Marks on Laviska Shenault

Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz says the Jaguars were especially high on Laviska Shenault after two seasons of production.

John Shipley

Laviska Shenault Bringing Offensive Firepower to Jacksonville Jaguars

Colorado Buffaloes receiver Laviska Shenault is an explosive receiver but he's ready to bring a duel threat offensive firepower to the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Select DaVon Hamilton No. 73 Overall In Third Round of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jaguars' newest member of the defense is Ohio State DT DaVon Hamilton.

John Shipley

Jaguars Select Laviska Shenault No. 42 Overall In Second Round of 2020 Draft

KassidyHill

If Not C.J. Henderson, What Else Would the Jaguars Have Considered at No. 9?

Trade down, wide receiver, or offensive tackle. Could any of these had been in consideration for the Jaguars' top pick?

John Shipley