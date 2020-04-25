Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Three Live Blog

After selecting C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chaisson in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and then Laviska Shenault and DaVon Hamilton in the second and third round, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to select eight more times during day three of the draft.

We will be covering all of the updates, rumors, news, and more about the Jaguars and their huge draft day, so make sure to follow along with us here.

Here are the dates and times over the course of the draft:

• Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Heading into Saturday, the Jaguars hold the current picks:

Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140

Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165

Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206

Round 7: No. 223.

12:14 p.m.: Two left tackles are now off the market. Trent Williams has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and Shaadiq Charles of LSU has been drafted by Washington.

12:16 p.m.: Another offensive lineman off the board, this time Clemson guard John Simpson to Las Vegas Raiders. Jaguars could potentially move up for a lineman if they keep flying off the market.

12:36 p.m.: Jaguars take Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns. Terrific value outside of top-100.

12:55 p.m.: Colts take quarterback Jacob Eason, who made a lot of sense for the Jaguars as a day three option.