Jaguars Draft Mailbag: Examining the Jaguars' Likely Options at Pick No. 9

From @SullBri: Trent Williams trade? Y/N? Thinking no.

I personally think it would make a ton of sense for the Jaguars to engage in a Trent Williams trade. The Jaguars badly need an upgrade at left tackle, even if the team itself thinks its offensive line is poised for a big year. Plus, Williams has a long history with new Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who wasn't much of a factor in Williams' relationship with Washington breaking down. Williams is a better option than any of the offensive tackles in this year's draft class in terms of 2020 impact, so he would be a good option for any team who wants a plug and play starter.

With that said, don't expect a trade to happen. Washington seems committed to their first-round pick asking price, and it is hard to see a rebuilding Jaguars team give up either of their first-round picks for a player with Williams' age and durability questions.

From @AMercer7: Why is C.J. Henderson the prospect I really don't want to take at 9 but think they'll take?

It is reasonable for you to feel this way. On tape, there is nothing about C.J. Henderson's game that screams "top-10 pick", but the Jaguars love drafting prospects from the University of Florida, have a massive need at outside cornerback across from Tre Herndon, and will unlike be able to land Jeff Okudah.

With all of these factors combined with the recent rumors that Henderson has a good chance to land in the top-10 tonight, it is fair to think the Jaguars will take him at No. 9, or that it is at least a possibility. But it is also fair to critique that possibility.

From @Regtwin27: If the Jags do pick a QB this year, who is it and what round?

Colorado quarterback Steven Montez or Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley with a sith-round pick. They are athletic and toolsy passers with accuracy and decision-making issues, so they just seem like the typical Jaguars' late-round option at the position.

From @Chadwick32097: Is Darrynton Evans a possible fit on day three for Jax considering his return ability?

I think Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans is a great fit for the Jaguars since he is such a different style of back compared to Ryquell Armstead, Devine Ozigbo, and Leonard Fournette. He is more of a one-cut runner who can take advantage of running lates with his gliding running style, and he is a natural receiver who, as you noted, has special teams value as a return man.

From @coachnate_allen: What picks at 9 and 20 would make the most immediate on-field impact?

Hmm. I will go with Derrick Brown at No. 9 and Justin Jefferson at No. 20.

I have serious questions about the value of taking Brown so high in the draft because he has limited pass-rush potential. He never recorded five sacks in a season at Auburn and his poor showing at the combine suggests he just will never be a dynamic penetrator who can rack up sacks. With that said, he is an elite run defender who will be able to step into a nose tackle role from his first practice and help overhaul a team's entire run defense.

As for Jefferson, he is one of the most pro-ready wide receivers in this entire draft class. His route running, hands, toughness, and consistency all make him a safe pick. He will likely have to operate out of the slot early on in his career since that is where he saw his most reps at LSU, but he is a security blanket across the middle of the field and in the red-zone. He could be a third down target and chain mover across from DJ Chark, something the Jaguars lacked in 2019.

Other picks at No. 9 who could make impacts early, and are likely options, are Jeff Okudah, Andrew Thomas, Tristan Wirfs, and Isaiah Simmons.

From @catfanatic3000: How likely is it that Yannick's trade value goes up AFTER the draft?

Unlikely. Teams will likely value their 2021 draft picks much more than 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic turning this year's process upside down. Ngakoue's value was at its highest around free agency, when the Jaguars placed a franchise tag on him. As time goes forward, his value only diminishes considering the Jaguars need to obtain 2020 draft compensation to get good value in any deal.

From @BJordanLogue: Draft a running back?

I think the Jaguars will wait until day three to take a running back, but I do think it will eventually happen. The Jaguars seem determined to move Leonard Fournette off of the roster, so they badly need to find another option in the backfield to team up with Armstead and Ozigbo.