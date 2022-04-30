Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on Day 2 Movement: 'We Didn't Look at Moving Up'

Even after the Jacksonville Jaguars went on a spending spree at the pass-catcher position in March with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram, many had the team pegged as a candidate to take a wide receiver early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But despite having several chances, the Jaguars passed on getting involved at receiver -- including deciding to not move up from No. 65 or No. 70 to get involved in a round two receiver run.

"No, we didn’t look at moving up. We felt like we could get the players that we were targeting where we got them and we were able to do that," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday.

"It’s not to say that we didn’t have any interest in the wide receiver position, but the way the board fell we just weren’t there that. There are still guys on the board that we really like and if they're in the right round or right spot for us then we will address that."

The Jaguars went defense with three of their first four picks, taking Georgia edge defender Travon Walker at No. 1 and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma at No. 27 and No. 70. At No. 65, the Jaguars made their only offensive pick, taking Kentucky center Luke Fortner.

With 17 receivers selected in the first three rounds this year -- including 13 before the Jaguars were on the board at No. 65 -- the Jaguars made it clear that they see their receiver room as further along than many see it. Four receivers went during a five-pick stretch in the second, but the Jaguars were more focused on looking at calls to move down for more picks as opposed to moving up for a receiver.

"Again, when you’re sitting at 65 and you’re in the mid 40’s and early 50’s you’re really not thinking about what’s happening and where you’re going to go because there is still up to 20 guys that have to come off the board before you pick. We just didn’t feel like we needed to give up more capital to move up," Baalke said.

"Again, very confident with how the board was falling that there would be two very good players at 65 and 70. We did look at some opportunities to move back but those didn’t materialize and we were confident with making the picks at the time that we made them."

"Really both decisions came down to the wire on whether we were going to trade back or if we were not going to trade back. I have just always been a firm believer that if there is a guy there that you like then take them. You never can go wrong if you believe in the player and you have him on the board in a position you would take him then you take him. If you don’t trust the board then it’s hard to be confident during the draft. We put a lot of time into putting that board together. You know the coaching staff, the personnel staff, so when we get to the draft then we’re not wavering and we’ve done all the work.