Jaguars Go All Offense in Sports Illustrated’s Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The start to the 2021 NFL Draft is still 361 days away, but that won't stop projections for next year's first-round from trickling out. While most fans are gearing up for the 2020 season and reflecting on their club's latest draft class, teams are already preparing for next year's draft.

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a major player in the draft's first round. Thanks to the trade that sent All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams, the Jaguars own two first-round picks in 2021, giving them plenty of flexibility.

But for now, the Jaguars are widely considered to be the favorite to pick No. 1 overall in 2021. The Jaguars have never picked first overall in the franchise's 25-year history, having only picked as high as No. 2 on three separate occasions. Regardless, most have pegged the Jaguars as this year's version of the 2019 Miami Dolphins, a team that is doomed before they even take the field.

While this may not be the case, just as it wasn't the case with the Dolphins once the season picked up steam last season, it is a simple fact that most early 2021 projections will have the Jaguars picking first.

Such is the case in Sports Illustrated's early 2021 mock draft, which was authored by Kevin Hanson. In a guess of how the first round could play out 12 months from now, Hanson has the Jaguars picking No. 1 and No. 15 overall, giving them the chance to nab the franchise quarterback who they will be connected to for much of the next year.

No. 1: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

"Early odds put the Jags in the pole position in their bid to #tankfortrevor. If picking first in 2021, a front office and coaching staff reset is almost guaranteed in Duval County. Lawrence, who will finally be draft-eligible in 2021, has been the presumed top pick since his freshman campaign. He’s led Clemson to a national championship, back-to-back title game appearances with only one loss (25-1) and has all of the traits—size, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, etc.—that teams covet in a franchise-changing quarterback," Hanson wrote.

Just as the Dolphins were tied to Tua Tagovailoa for most of 2019, expect for the Jaguars to be mentioned in the same breath as Lawrence for most of 2020. The Jaguars have Gardner Minshew II as their starter, with Josh Dobbs and Jake Luton as backups, but most outside of Jacksonville are skeptical Minshew can take the job over a long-term basis.

While Minshew had a solid rookie season, completing 60.64% of his passes for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while compiling a 6-6 record as a starter, it is still far from a certainty that he can be "the man" for the Jaguars in 2020 and beyond. He still has to prove himself in that regard, though it appears he will have every single opportunity to do so.

AllClemson has the Jaguars listed as a potential landing spot for Lawrence that makes sense, and it is hard to poke holes in this. Unless Minshew can help the Jaguars get closer to becoming a winning football team, there is a very real chance the Jaguars select a quarterback in the first round in 2021. As of today, Lawrence is the best one who is slated to be available.

From a tools perspective, Lawrence has every trait teams look for in franchise passers. He has the physical tools, makeup, winning past, and high ceiling to warrant a gamble on. He will need to shake off some of the inconsistencies he displayed in 2019, but he is the best bet to be picked No. 1 overall no matter who is going to hold the pick.

No. 15: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

While I like small-school prospect Ben Bartch, left tackle Cam Robinson will be a free agent in 2021 and there has been some speculation about moving him inside this season. A potential first-round pick had he declared in 2020, Eichenberg returns to South Bend as a three-year starter at left tackle and has the length and athletic feet to protect Trevor Lawrence’s blind side for a long time," Hanson wrote.

With Ben Bartch likely to project as an offensive guard with the Jaguars, there is set to be a gaping void at left tackle in 2021 unless fourth-year offensive tackle Cam Robinson has a career year.

Robinson was solid as a rookie but tore his ACL early in 2018, derailing his development as Jacksonville's blind side protector. He returned for 14 games last season, but there were frequent stretches of poor play and penalty-filled outings. For Robinson to earn a long-term position on the Jaguars' roster, he will have to put behind his poor 2019 and take a big step forward on the field.

With Bartch likely playing inside for Jacksonville, the Jaguars went through all 12 of their picks in this year's draft without investing in a single offensive tackle. The Jaguars' only option for 2020 is Robinson, but as it stands today they have no real options for 2021.

Eichenberg (6-foot-6, 306-pounds) has started 26 games at left tackle for Notre Dame over the last two seasons and has allowed just three sacks in the process, including just zero in 2019. He has the pro-ready traits to step in as a rookie and contribute, which may be necessary for whoever the Jaguars draft at left tackle in 2021, in the event they do draft one.