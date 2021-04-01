Jaguars HC Urban Meyer's Close Look at Florida's Top Prospects: 'It'd Be Phenomenal'

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer visited his old stomping grounds on Wednesday to see the Florida Gators Pro Day. There he caught up with a former player and saw two of the draft's biggest weapons up close.

As Trevon Grimes walked into the Florida Gators Indoor facility, preparing to work out for NFL coaches and scouts during the Gators Pro Day, he saw a familiar face; one he hadn’t seen in three years but who helped change his life.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer was there on his old stomping grounds where he won two National Championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and took in the pro day with his former coordinator and trusted confidant, Gators head coach Dan Mullen. He was also getting an up close look just down the road at possible Jaguars prospects in next year’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Where Grimes might fit into that is unknown, but the former Ohio State wide receiver who transferred to Florida before the 2018 season couldn’t help but smile at the possibility of reuniting with the legendary college coach.

“It'd be phenomenal,” Grimes says of the possibility of playing under Meyer in Jacksonville.

“You know, I've always had this saying, everything happens for a reason and, God willing, if I do go back, play for him, you know, that’s God’s plan, and I would be so excited and ready to work for him. He's a phenomenal coach, like I said. Recruited me out of high school, love the guy to death and, you know, have nothing but good things to say about him, and I can't wait to hopefully— if I do go to him. If not, [I’ll] be cheering for him all along.”

Grimes is projected as a Day three selection. His history with Meyer could also potentially help if the Jaguars find themselves wanting to add another late-round receiver.

The 6-4 receiver (who finished Wednesday with a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and 15 on the bench press) is intriguing, but even he knows there was a bigger name to watch on Wednesday—“playing with the best tight end in the country is going to be eyes on him. But you know that's also an opportunity for me because watching him, they also see me too.”

Yes, it was tight end Kyle Pitts that nearly every team—including Meyer—was there to see. Only one team will get the generational talent, likely the Atlanta Falcons or Cincinnati Bengals according to the latest mock drafts, but it’s hard to resist the temptation of the dream; especially when considering what the 6-4, 245 lb. weapon who ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash and pumped 22 on the bench press can bring to an offense.

"Now at the tight end position it's starting to be able to get used a lot more in the pass game.” Pitts told local reporters on Wednesday after the conclusion of his workouts and when reflecting on if his game translates to the NFL.

“Back in the 70's, 90’s, you were lucky to get six receptions. So now the tight ends are used backside, three by one, attached, detached and all the different places, it makes them easy to get, you know, mismatches. So that's a reception, that could be a touchdown so just now it's kind of the position is starting evolved, sometimes be wide receiver one, you know, the first read in blitz so you never know. But like I said the position is starting to change and tight ends I feel like are starting to change the game.”

Pitts, who will be attending the draft in person after accepting an invite from the NFL, maintains he doesn’t care if he isn’t take in the Top 10.

“I’m more than happy even to get the invitation to go to the draft. It’s something that’s a lot of people didn’t get to do that. Being able to get that invitation is kind of special to me. Wherever the chips fall is where they fall. If I do go top-5 that would be something crazy for me and my family.”

He wasn’t the only weapon to drool over on Wednesday though. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has long been seen as a gadget player, someone you just get the ball to in the open field and let him break ankles; a human joystick he’s been called. But Toney returned for his senior year at Florida to—among other things—refine his game. He did just that in the Gators 12 games, showing a larger route tree and each one crisper as well.

"I feel like they realize what I've done, become a better receiver. Like everybody's basically just saying I could continue [that trajectory]. Basically because it was just so sudden that I just was coming out and handling business, I guess you could say, they just told me keep it consistent mainly if I want to have a future in the NFL.

“I like Davante Adams. He’s real smooth and so sudden out of his breaks, and he catches almost everything. And (Alvin) Kamara, with his balance and stuff, I try to implement that into my game as far when I’m running reverses and have a chance to pick up a few more yards and stuff like that I try to carry it over.”

Toney is projected to go in the first round which means the Jaguars who have to either hope he’s still sitting there at pick No. 25 to grab him or trade to take him. His style is somewhat covered by the Jaguars current receiver Laviska Shenault. But his background brings to mind so many in past Urban Meyer offenses, like Percy Harvin, to whom Toney has often been compared.

Pro Days will continue at schools through April 9, ahead of the NFL Draft set to start on April 29.