2020 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospects to Watch in Big 10 Title Game

It seems as if the Wisconsin University Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes put out NFL talent year in and year out, and this year is no different as each team is slated to have a number of future NFL starters take the field in Saturday night's Big 10 Title Game.

While defensive end Chase Young is the obvious star of tonight's game, it is unlikely that he is much of a factor from a Jacksonville Jaguars perspective when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft since he is projected to be the first non-quarterback off of the board.

But aside from Young, which prospects should the Jaguars focus on when it comes to draft purposes? There are quite a few.

CB Jeffery Okudah, Ohio State

Like Young, Jeffery Okudah is expected to be one of the first non-quarterbacks drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Jacksonville is projected to have one of the top picks and Okudah fits a need so he is worth considering as an option here. The 6'1", 200 pound Okudah fits the profile for a lockdown NFL corner thanks to his size, speed and length and he has basically done everything you could ask for from a college cornerback during his time at Ohio State. He has the ability to step in and make a large impact on a defense right away, much like Jalen Ramsey did for the Jaguars in 2016 and 2017.

OL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Biadasz, a three-year starter at center for the Badgers, is essentially a polar opposite player from current Jaguars center Brandon Linder. Linder wins with quickness, angles and body positioning, while Biasdasz is a tad unathletic but is a pure people mover. When he latches onto a defensive lineman or linebacker, he simply takes them wherever he wants to. He isn't terrific on screens or when asked to pull, but he doesn't have to be. For a team that wants to run the ball downhill and set a physical precedent along the line, Biadasz is a perfect fit.

CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

Wade is only a redshirt sophomore, but the Jacksonville native and Trinity Christian Academy graduate already has the ability to step in and contribute to an NFL defense. He isn't as dominant or polished as Okudah, but Wade is used all around the defense thanks to his athleticism and size. He is similar to D.J. Hayden in the sense that he can make plays in coverage, vs. the run and as a blitzer from the secondary. He still has some consistency issues to iron out that should come with experience, but he is as enticing of a corner prospect as you will find after Okudah.

LB Chris Orr, Wisconsin

Orr, an All-Big Ten linebacker, has a terrific skillset to play inside linebacker thanks to his toughness and downhill playing style. He is a gifted blitzer who isn't afraid to work through traffic on run plays, and his thumping style can set a tone for a defense. He plays with a high motor and packs a punch, something Jacksonville's linebackers have lacked in 2019. He won't ever be mistaken for a great coverage player, but he is a useful linebacker prospect for the next level.