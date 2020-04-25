JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Select Laviska Shenault No. 42 Overall In Second Round of 2020 Draft

KassidyHill

This is the ninth player Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has drafted in the second-round since 2013, following Jonathan Cyprien, Marqise Lee, Allen Robinson, T.J. Yeldon, Myles Jack, Cam Robinson, DJ Chark, and Jawaan Taylor.

Shenault is the third player the Jaguars have drafted this year, following the team selecting Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson No. 9 overall and LSU defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson No. 20 overall in the first round on Thursday. These three players will headline what could potentially be the largest draft class in team history, as the Jaguars entered Thursday with a franchise-record 12 picks.

While at Colorado, the 6'1", 227lbs. receiver belied his size to become a dangerous option in the passing game before then using his big body to become punishing after the catch. His sophomore season, Shenault pulled in 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, also adding 115 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Follow his sophomore 2018 season, Shenault underwent two surgeries, one for a torn labrum and another for a toe injury. In 2019, his production ticked down slightly, going for 764 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions, adding another 161 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. 

He underwent another surgery this offseason, this time a pelvic surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But his big play ability and explosiveness made him impressive. Coupled with his rushing prowess, he's someone who can help quarterback Gardner Minshew with different options. 

In total, the Jaguars have nine more picks in this week's draft, including one pick in the third round. 

  • Round 3: No. 73
  • Round 4: No. 116, No. 137, and No. 140
  • Round 5: No. 157 and No. 165
  • Round 6: No. 189 and No. 206
  • Round 7: No. 223.
Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

Our live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft, with all Jaguars updates, news, and more.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

Our up to the minute updates on each of the Jacksonville Jaguars big draft day moments for round 1.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

If Not C.J. Henderson, What Else Would the Jaguars Have Considered at No. 9?

Trade down, wide receiver, or offensive tackle. Could any of these had been in consideration for the Jaguars' top pick?

John Shipley

Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell Explain Why They Were Sold on C.J. Henderson

Why did the Jaguars fall head over heels for Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson?

John Shipley

Dave Caldwell on Yannick Ngakoue Situation: ‘I Think His Options Are Very Limited’

After months of taking a conservative approach to the Yannick Ngakoue situation, Dave Caldwell held nothing back on Thursday night.

John Shipley

Jaguars Draft Grades: How Do Pundits Feel About Jacksonville's First Round Picks?

How does the national media feel about the Jacksonville Jaguars first night of the 2020 NFL draft.

John Shipley

Jaguars Overjoyed With Potential of Newest Defender K'Lavon Chaisson

"We feel like he can bring a presence on the edge," general manager Dave Caldwell said on Thursday night.

John Shipley

K'Lavon Chaisson Preparing to Bring Versatility to Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

Former LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson is ready to bring versatility to the Jacksonville Jaguars front seven on defense.

KassidyHill

Newest Jaguar CJ Henderson Ready to "Add a Huge Spark" to Jacksonville Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Florida corner CJ Henderson No. 9 overall in the 2020 draft, and the former Florida Gator says he's ready to "add a huge spark" to a defense he's heard great things about.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Select K'Lavon Chaisson No. 20 Overall in First Round of 2020 Draft

The Jaguars' second pick is another LSU defender, this time being the athletic K'Lavon Chaisson as an edge rusher.

John Shipley