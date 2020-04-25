Jaguars Select Laviska Shenault No. 42 Overall In Second Round of 2020 Draft

This is the ninth player Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has drafted in the second-round since 2013, following Jonathan Cyprien, Marqise Lee, Allen Robinson, T.J. Yeldon, Myles Jack, Cam Robinson, DJ Chark, and Jawaan Taylor.

Shenault is the third player the Jaguars have drafted this year, following the team selecting Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson No. 9 overall and LSU defensive end/linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson No. 20 overall in the first round on Thursday. These three players will headline what could potentially be the largest draft class in team history, as the Jaguars entered Thursday with a franchise-record 12 picks.

While at Colorado, the 6'1", 227lbs. receiver belied his size to become a dangerous option in the passing game before then using his big body to become punishing after the catch. His sophomore season, Shenault pulled in 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, also adding 115 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Follow his sophomore 2018 season, Shenault underwent two surgeries, one for a torn labrum and another for a toe injury. In 2019, his production ticked down slightly, going for 764 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions, adding another 161 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

He underwent another surgery this offseason, this time a pelvic surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But his big play ability and explosiveness made him impressive. Coupled with his rushing prowess, he's someone who can help quarterback Gardner Minshew with different options.

In total, the Jaguars have nine more picks in this week's draft, including one pick in the third round.