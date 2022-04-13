Why Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Would Love To Play With Justyn Ross Again: ‘He’s Special’

Justyn Ross and Trevor Lawrence had an elite connection in college. Could they repeat it in Jacksonville?

In last year's draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars were able to pair one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite college weapons with him in running back Travis Etienne.

Could they do it again this year with wide receiver Justyn Ross? It certainly doesn't seem like something the second-year quarterback would be opposed to.

"I know he's a great player and all that, So I would love to play with him," Lawrence said on Tuesday.

"If that ends up working out who knows what that'll be, but I think he's going to do great wherever he ends up. But obviously, it'd be nice to have a familiar face and pick back up where we left off.

The Jaguars could of course be in the market for a wide receiver during the 2022 NFL Draft considering they hold 12 draft picks, including four in the first 70 selections. Jacksonville did sign Zay Jones, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram in free agency and are returning Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew, and Laquon Treadwell, but the Jaguars still have a need for a big-bodied and physical outside receiver.

That is exactly what Ross is, and exactly why Lawrence and Ross thrived together at Clemson. The two were one of college football's most prolific duos during their first two years at Clemson, especially in 2018 as Clemson was led by Ross and Lawrence to a National Championship.

Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards (21.7 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns in 2018, being named a Freshman All-American as he led Clemson in receiving yards and set the single-season school record for yards per catch. This included him and Lawrence connecting for 12 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns in two playoff games as each established themselves as future first-round picks.

Ross started 14 games in 2019, catching 66 passes for 865 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns, leading Clemson in catches and earning Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.

Ross had to miss all of Lawrence's final season, though, due to a spinal surgery in the summer of 2020 as a result of a bulging disc and congenital fusion condition in his neck and spine.

"Yeah, we got a great connection in college. Obviously his, I guess our junior year, my last year. he wasn't able to play and we missed him, like having that threat on the outside and just that playmaking ability," Lawrence said. "He's special and the way he can cut and all those things that he can do. Now it's been, it's been two years since I played with him. So it's kind of hard to say, I don't know what the development is, obviously."

Ross was able to return to the field in 2021, starting 10 cames as he caught 46 passes for 514 yards (11.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns, leading the team in receptions before a surgery on his left foot caused him to miss the final three games.

"You know all Clemson guys, well the ones that I know are mostly good people and that's the -- I know the mindset coming from that program so I definitely have some favoritism for sure," Lawrence said.

"For those guys, who knows what will end up being you know, like I said, we got a lot of picks but, it's definitely you root for those guys and hope they go as high as possible."