Jaguars Zoom With Texas DB Josh Thompson

Per sources, the Jaguars have met with an athletic defensive back and special teams prospect via Zoom this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up and getting all the information they can get before the 2022 NFL Draft.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson is the latest player to meet with the Jaguars, with Thomspon having a Zoom meeting with a Jaguars representative on Tuesday.

Jacksonville, which holds the No. 1 overall pick on April 28, has hosted a number of players on visits to TIAA Bank Field, while also holding court with other prospects via Zoom.

Thompson (5-foot-11, 194 pounds) ran a 4.40 40-yard dash this year at the NFL Scouting Combine. He then recorded a 37.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day, along with a 127-inch broad jump, a 4.13 short-shuttle, and a 6.84 three-cone time, along with 18 reps on the bench press.

A four-star recruit who earned almost 30 offers out of high school, Thompson appeared in nine games as a freshman, recording 13 tackles and one pass deflection. His playing time increased in 2018 as he appeared in 13 games and started three, recording 22 tackles and one pass deflection.

In 2019, Thompson appeared in the first four games before a foot injury caused him to miss the rest of the season, ending with Thompson getting redshirted. Thompson bounced back in 2020, appearing and starting 10 games while recording 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and an interception.

Thompson returned in 2021 and started nine games while also being named a team captain. He recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups, and one interception in his senior season before earning an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl and combine.

  • Round 1, No. 1 overall
  • Round 2, No. 33 overall
  • Round 3, No. 65 overall
  • Round 3, No. 70 overall (via Carolina)
  • Round 4, No. 106 overall
  • Round 5, No. 157 overall (via Minnesota)
  • Round 6, No, 180 overall
  • Round 6, No. 188 overall (via Seattle)
  • Round 6, No. 198 overall (via Philadelphia)
  • Round 6, No. 199 overall (via Pittsburgh)
  • Round 7, No. 223 overall
  • Round 7, No. 236 overall (via Baltimore)

