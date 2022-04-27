John Shipley's Final 2022 First-Round Mock Draft: Who Will Jaguars Pick at No. 1?

Which direction do we go at No. 1 overall now that the Jaguars are just one day away from making the No. 1 pick?

After months of rumors, smokescreens, scouting reports, visits, 40-yard dashes, and everything else in between, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here ... almost.

Just one more day remains until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off this year's draft with the No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars are poised to make one of the most important picks in franchise history, with needs along both the offensive and defensive line and the likely candidates at No. 1 being Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker, Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu.

"You better be right and that person is going to come in and start. That’s why you pick him at one," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last Friday.

"Whether you’re picking first overall, or in our case a couple years [in Philadelphia] ago second overall, we moved ourselves up in the draft to do that, there are going to be guys that are going to get in the mix right away.”

So, where do we see the Jaguars' No. 1 pick on the eve before the draft? Do we still think the Jaguars stick with Hutchinson? Or do we pivot elsewhere? Our final educated guess for No. 1 and beyond is below.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

This has been a tough pick to change in my mind. I said a few weeks ago I wouldn't move off the Aidan Hutchinson selection, and I meant it. But the Walker tidal wave hasn't stopped. Instead, the already evident smoke has become completely overwhelming. As a result, I am officially changing my prediction to Walker -- something I would have been floored at a month ago, even though we have said repeatedly he was a top option for the pick.

A day before the draft, more signs point to Ekwonu as a potential pick at No. 1 than Hutchinson, so that tells you all you need to know about how many signs are pointing at Walker. The Jaguars and general manager Trent Baalke have already laid the foundation for the Walker pick, pointing to his production within Georgia's scheme and how he compares to Hutchinson. Walker also makes more sense from the scheme fit perspective, better suiting a 3-4 than Hutchinson and offering more overall versatility. There has also been buzz about the Jaguars not showing the same level of public interest in Hutchinson as many would expect in the No. 1 pick. Perhaps that means nothing, but it does match the apprehensive and standoffish way the Jaguars talked about him last week.

If the Jaguars were going to pick Hutchinson, they have had a very funny way of showing it. Walker, in my opinion, is going to be the pick. I have been one of the last to come to that conclusion, but officially count me on board.

Lions take a player most can assume is their top-ranked player. He is a Michigan product and just seems like a Dan Campbell guy.

Houston takes the best player in the draft in the playmaking cornerback, who looked like a truly generational cornerback prospect at just 18.

I think the Jets consider Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson here but ultimately go with Ikem Ekwonu considering the offensive tackle run had not yet begun.

He can play left tackle, right tackle or even guard and he has one of the safest floors in the draft. Evan Neal will provide a bookend duo with Andrew Thomas from the start.

6) Carolina Panthers: OT Charles Cross, Miss. State

Panthers get lucky and have a starting offensive tackle drop to them at No. 6. Charles Cross is the best pass-protector in the entire draft and will have a smooth transition.

He could go earlier than this, including at No. 4 to the Jets. In this scenario, though, the Giants pair him with Neal to give them two cornerstone players.

8) Atlanta Falcons: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

The Falcons don't need instant impact, but they do badly need to add some juice and excitement to their roster after tearing it down the last few years. Jameson Williams seems like the smart bet to be the first receiver drafted.

Kayvon Thibodeaux's talent deserves to go higher than this, but he lands in a good spot for his skill set and personality with the Seattle Seahawks.

A high-floor pass-rushing prospect, Jermaine Johnson gives the Jets a pass-rusher they very well could select at No. 4 overall.

Kyle Hamilton just seems like a Ron Rivera player. The Commanders have a big need in the secondary, though wide receiver was considered here.

This is a tough pick to figure out because the Vikings have an extensive series of needs. We go with Trent McDuffie here, with the Washington corner seen as a scheme-versatile zone corner who could thrive in their new defense.

After going defense at No. 3, the Houston Texans add some much-needed talent and burst to their wide receiver room in Garrett Wilson, giving Davis Mills the weapons he needs to thrive.

A player who seems destined to be selected in the top-15, Trevor Penning gives the Ravens an athletic offensive tackle who has the mean streak to fit into the AFC North.

The Eagles already have two strong defensive tackles on their roster, but Jordan Davis is too high of a ceiling to pass on at this point in the draft.

The Saints badly need receiver and offensive tackle help and end up going with wide receiver following the selection of Trevor Penning. Drake London can produce right away, either inside or on the outside.

The Chargers are another team that makes sense to look into an offensive tackle, but they instead settle with a wide receiver to give them a dangerous starting trio. This would help them keep up with the rest of the weapons in the AFC West.

The Eagles have never valued the linebacker position quite that highly, but Devin Lloyd has legit sideline-to-sideline range and should be the first linebacker drafted as long as his medicals are cleared.

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles): OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

The Saints need left tackle help badly and ultimately get it here in Bernhard Raimann. He is an old prospect who will be 25 as a rookie, but he has the athletic traits to bet on as he continues to develop.

The first quarterback comes off the board at No. 20 overall. The Pittsburgh Steelers are clearly all-in on this year's quarterback class and get the highest-ceiling prospect here.

The best guard in the draft, the New England Patriots take a local product to shore up their offensive line and ensure Mac Jones and their downhill running game has the wall of blockers they need.

One of the best pass-rushers in the class, George Karlaftis is a cannonball who can fit really any scheme. He gives the Packers a much-needed jolt on the edge following some free agency departures.

We almost went with Treylon Burks here. Instead, though, we give them the versatile Kenyon Green, who can be a day one starter at either guard spot.

The Cowboys and Jerry Jones love playmakers. Linebacker and offensive line make sense here too, but instead the Cowboys get a big and physical receiver with SEC production.

I firmly believe the Bills would have picked Travis Etienne in the first-round last year if the Jaguars hadn't. Brandon Beane finally gets his guy, taking an extremely athletic and productive back in Breece Hall.

26) Tennessee Titans: OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Tyler Smith just feels like a Titans offensive lineman. He can be developed at either tackle or guard but overall has some of the best feet and best finishing ability of any offensive lineman in this class.

Tampa Bay gets a perfect scheme fit and replacement for Jordan Whitehead in Lewis Cine, who has an argument to make as the draft's top safety.

The Packers need wide receiver help and George Pickens is one of the few receivers left on the early board who fit their benchmarks for the position.

The Chiefs badly need secondary help and take one of the best cornerbacks in the class in Andrew Booth. He is a first-round talent as long as his medicals check out.

A player the Chiefs have been tied to throughout the draft process, Boye Mafe has an explosive first-step and some of the best athletic traits in the class.

A physical cornerback with ball production and solid athletic testing, Kaiir Elam steps into a major role for the Bengals right away.

Quay Walker goes before teammate Nakobe Dean here, in large part because he doesn't present any size or injury question marks.