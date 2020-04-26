Josiah Scott Breathes a Sigh of Relief As He Is Drafted to Jaguars

Josiah Scott comes from a family of football players. Two of his brothers helped Mount Union win a Division III National Championship back in 2012. Another brother is now a linebacker at Mount Union and helped them win the Division III National Championship in 2017. It’s in the Scott blood…but Josiah was destined to be different.

He went to Michigan State, where he started in every game in which he played, finishing with seven interceptions, 25 pass break-ups, 98 tackles, including two for loss, along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He also nabbed the only interception Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields threw the entire 2019 regular season, returning it 34 yards.

Oct 5, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Josiah Scott (22) returns Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) first interception of the season during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY SportsThen, he became the first Scott to be drafted.

“Everybody’s excited. Nobody was able to get to this level of just being able to be drafted,” recounted Scott on a call with local media after being drafted No. 137 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s a new experience for us and that’s why we’re super excited, because we had a family full of football players, but no one has ever been able to be drafted. So I was the first one to be able to get drafted. So that’s why it’s definitely special.”

While Scott worked to be the first of his family making it to the league, he had to do so through a process that looked vastly different than normal. The spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 meant prospects were not allowed to meet with the teams in person after the NFL Combine in February. As such, Scott went through a litany of virtual meetings that left him with little clue as to where he would land.

“I actually met with [the Jags] at the Combine once and talked with the DB coach, and then throughout the entire process I talked with scouts. I really didn’t have much contact with the Jacksonville Jaguars at all, so it was a surprise pick, but I’m definitely happy with being picked here and coming here.”

While a Spartan, Scott played primarily at corner but at 5-foot-9, 185-pounds, league coaches have talked with him about moving inside to play nickel in the slot. Scott told reporters that is where Jacksonville sees him as well, while also contributing on special teams.

Said Jaguars Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz, “[Scott’s] really athletic. He’s got really good quickness and speed. He ran well at the combine, (4.42) so that kind of verified what we saw on the film. Productive, he’s really tough. He’s not the biggest kid, but he’s tough. We see him competing for a nickel role and then competing on special teams.”

“He’s not the tallest kid, but I think he compensates with athleticism, his speed, his toughness, he’s productive and smart.”

It was those traits and more that gave Scott the confidence to make a decision that was questioned as suspect at the time. After missing the first eight games of his sophomore year—and therefore an entire swatch of tape—Scott elected to spurn the redshirt and play the final five games, earning defensive MVP in the Spartans Redbox Bowl. Then following his junior year, Scott decided to forego his senior year, take the tape he did have and work on making a NFL roster.

“This was a kid who walked on campus as a freshman and earned a starting job. He’s had to overcome some injuries in his career and bounced back, just like the makeup of the player,” explained Ellenz.

Added Scott, “the thing about the fourth round is it’s just opportunity, at the end of the day. My goal was just to get in the league and now it’s just time to stay in the league, and that’s kind of been my mindset the entire time.

"When you leave college early, you never know what to expect. I was never found to be great or anything like that, I was just kind of betting on myself. So, going in the fourth round is good with me. Now it’s just time to work. There really isn’t much to it with me. I’m just ready to work and I’m excited.”

Scott will have to compete with D.J. Hayden for the nickel spot, whenever the team is allowed back to Jacksonville. Until then, he’ll enjoy time with his family, soaking in the accomplishment they all have been waiting for.

“Hearing my named called ten minutes ago was a huge sigh of relief and now I get to focus on football and doing what I love.”