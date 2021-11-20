Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN Provides Rough Top-5 Scenario But Delivers Star LT to Jaguars

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft and build around 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before they have to make critical decisions for the 2022 season -- including eight more games on the 2021 schedule -- but it is never too early to take a peek ahead.

If the 2022 NFL Draft were to be held today, the Jaguars would hold the No. 4 overall pick -- selecting behind to Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and New York Jets but picking ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and the Jets' second first-round pick.

The current order of the 2022 NFL Draft, via Tankathon.

So, what is a potential scenario for the Jaguars at pick No. 4? This week, we take a look at how ESPN's most recent first-round mock draft tackled that question, and weigh in with our thoughts on the selection.

In this mock draft, penned by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, the Jaguars found themselves in a peculiar situation. Was it one in which they ultimately benefit, or is it one in which can be painted as a worst-case scenario?

No. 4 overall: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

With the draft seeing three defenders fly off the board to start the draft in Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson, and Derek Stingley Jr, Reid slotted the Jaguars the very first offensive player in the entire draft: stud Alabama left tackle Evan Neal.

"The offensive line could turn into a weakness for the Jags in a hurry, with left tackle Cam Robinson playing on the franchise tag this season and three more starters entering contract years in 2022," Reid said. "At 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds, Neal could step in at multiple spots, as he already has experience at both guard and tackle. He has starred at left tackle for the Crimson Tide this season."

Neal will enter the 2022 NFL Draft with an impressive pedigree, one that will make it a shock if he isn't the first offensive lineman off the board. Neal has started 36 games for the Crimson Tide -- 13 games at left guard in 2019, 13 games at right tackle in 2020, and 10 games at left tackle so far this season. And to his credit, Neal has always impressed no matter where he lined up along the line.

Neal will enter the draft as a former top recruit as well, which is something that clearly appealed to Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in the 2021 NFL Draft. 247 Sports ranked him as the nation's No. 7 player and top offensive lineman. The 6-foot-7 Neal didn't have an offer from Ohio State, but he has been seen as an elite player for quite some time and nothing during his college career has changed that perception.

Our View

Our thoughts on the pick are mixed. On one hand, it is hard to critique anty move that gives the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence a potentially top-tier left tackle to protect their franchise quarterback. Neal is a legitimately elite offensive line prospect and likely would have challenged Penei Sewell to be the first lineman drafted if he was in last year's class. In terms of simply getting a good football player -- which is the most important part about the draft's early rounds -- then Neal checks that box.

As a pick alone, Neal makes sense to a degree. Taking him over Ikem Ekwonu is the right call, while taking safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 4 would be a tough pill to swallow. Neal is a fine pick in that sense. And while Walker Little looks like a natural left tackle and does deserve a chance to start on Lawrence's blind side in the event the Jaguars don't retain Robinson, it is hard to make an argument against adding Neal to a room that already has Little. That is turning a key position into a strength and supporting the team's franchise quarterback all in one move.

With that said, it is hard to say that the Jaguars couldn't potentially be a bit disappointed with how the first three picks played out. While the Jaguars' defense is currently better than its offense, it is clear the talent at the top of the 2022 draft is on the defensive side of the ball, with elite edge rushers and a top-tier cornerback prospect all on hand.

The Jaguars need to make sure they have good protection around Lawrence, but adding a player like Hutchinson or Stingley to the current team would do more to add potential wins than adding Neal would. While Neal would provide the Jaguars with adequate depth at tackle and give them flexibility with Little, the Jaguars did draft Little with exactly this type of scenario in mind. If the Jaguars didn't draft Little for the event in which Robinson leaves in the offseason, then why did the Jaguars select him at all?

Neal is a good player and would ultimately be a fine pick, but the Jaguars can find greater impact at the top of the draft. There aren't many scenarios where landing a player like Neal could be a losing scenario, but this very may well count as one.