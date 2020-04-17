Mock Draft Roundup: Jaguars Go Defense in 1st-Round in Sports Illustrated Mock

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft on Apr. 23, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft. With two first-round picks for the first time since 1998, the Jaguars are one of the most interesting teams to monitor throughout this offseason, and it is worth examining how different people view the team's needs and how to address them.

Jacksonville owns picks No. 9 and No. 20, with the former a result of their 6-10 record and the latter a result of the team trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round picks and one later round selection in 2021. In total, the Jaguars are owners of 12 picks over the draft's seven rounds.

In a new seven-round mock from Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, the Jaguars use their two first-round picks to attack the defensive side of the ball, a big area of need after the team has shipped off plenty of talent in recent years.

Does it make sense for the Jaguars' draft to play out this way? We take a look at each pick to determine the answer.

No. 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

"There has been some turnover on the Jags defensive line as they have declined Marcell Dareus’s option and traded Calais Campbell this offseason. In addition, Yannick Ngakoue could be (hopes to be) moved as we approach the draft. Due to his blend of size, length, strength and quickness, Kinlaw has as much pass-rush upside as any interior defender in this year’s draft," Hanson wrote.

If the Jaguars want to upgrade their pass-rush at No. 9 overall, then Javon Kinlaw will be the best possible option. He isn't a finished product, and his floor is lower than Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, but he has the highest ceiling in the entire interior defensive line class and has the potential to develop into a Chris Jones-type player.

While Kinlaw is a bit rough around the edges, he is an elite athlete thanks to his explosion, size, and length, and he will be able to beat blockers in a variety of ways once he hones his technique. It is unclear how high the Jaguars are on Kinlaw, but he would be a safe bet to upgrade the third down defense.

No. 20: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

With both Week 1 2019 outside starting cornerbacks—Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye—no longer on the roster, the Jags will likely use one (or more) of their first two or three picks on a cornerback. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, (Trevon) Diggs has an elite combination of size and length and the former receiver has outstanding ball skills," Hanson wrote.

While the Jaguars have a big need at the outside cornerback position, it is hard to envision any scenario where Diggs is worth spending the No. 20 overall pick on. Between hip stiffness, long speed questions, and issues with finding the ball in the air, Diggs plays much more like a third-rounder and may be better off at safety in the NFL. It would be difficult to justify this pick despite the huge need at the position.

No. 42: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault

The Jaguars have a big need at wide receiver across from DJ Chark, and the 6-foot-1, 227-pound Laviska Shenault would make sense in terms of giving the Jaguars a big-bodied receiver they are currently missing. Shenault isn't a possession receiver and has a lot of raw aspects to his route running, but he is the best receiver in this entire draft class when it comes to getting yards after the catch. Jay Gruden could ideally scheme Shenault open as he continues to develop his game while carving out a role for him as an effective deep threat and underneath target.

No. 73: Georgia QB Jake Fromm

Jacksonville has said in recent weeks they are open to competition at the quarterback spot, but does Fromm make sense as an option after round one? HE completed 63.3% of his passes at Georgia for 8.4 yards per attempt and 78 touchdowns with only 18 interceptions, but he struggled when Georgia needed to string together explosive plays. He is a low-ceiling passer due to minimal physical tools, and it is a question whether he could ever develop into a better player than Gardner Minshew II is right now, making this a questionable use of a top-100 pick.

No. 116: LSU OT Saahdiq Charles

One of this year's sleepers at offensive tackle, Saahdiq Charles is a quick-footed tackle who plays with a lot of physicality. He started nine games at left tackle for the National Championship LSU team in 2019, becoming an important part of one of the country's best offenses in recent years. He has the potential to develop into a starter, and could be a solid swing tackle to start his career.

No. 137: Auburn CB Javaris Davis

What Javaris Davis lacks in ideal size (5-foot-8, 183-pounds), the Jacksonville native makes up for in terms of athleticism and ball production. Davis ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and has the traits to play both on the outside and in the slot. He recorded two interceptions in every one of his seasons at Auburn, and his arrow is pointing up in terms of NFL projection despite his lack of size.

No. 140: Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson

No. 157: Utah S Julian Blackmon

Tyler Johnson is a solid possession receiver who is basically the antithesis to Shenault as a player. He can play above the rim and make the tough catches over the middle, while his 6-foot-1, 206-pound frame suggests he can be a contributor on the outside. He makes sense as receiver depth, though it would be a crowded receiver room. As for Julian Blackmon, he could fill a need for the Jaguars at the team's No. 3 safety spot and give the Jaguars a depth defensive back with ball skills (led Utah in interceptions with four in 2019).

No. 165: South Carolina DE D.J. Wonnum

No. 189: Florida RB Lamical Perine

D.J. Wonnom is a long body at defensive end who projects as a solid run defender in space, though his pass-rush upside is limited due to his below-average athleticism. Lamical Perine's future success as a runner may largely hinge on the offensive line in front of him, but he is a terrific back in the passing game thanks to his ability to run routes and catch the ball out of the backfield, as well as his ability to stay in the backfield and block.

No. 206: Penn State LB Cameron Brown

No. 223: Minnesota LB Kamal Martin

Cameron Brown is a terrific athlete at linebacker who needs to fill out his frame, but he could realistically be developed at any of the three linebacker spots or even defensive end. He is an ideal late-round pick who could turn into a core special teamer and eventual contributor on defense. As for Kamal Martin, his bulking size suggests he is a better fit at strongside linebacker, but that is already a crowded position for the Jaguars with Leon Jacobs and Caaius Marsh at the position.