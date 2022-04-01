Mock Draft Roundup: Jaguars Fill Post-Free Agency Trench Needs in Latest Prediction

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft and build around 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before deciding on the No. 1 overall pick in April, including figuring out their future direction at both head coach and general manager.

But until then, we can continue to debate the merits of the Jaguars' options at No. 1 overall and what the Jaguars could ultimately decide to do.

So, what is one potential scenario for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall? In this edition of Mock Draft Roundup, we take a look at Bleacher Report's latest mock and what it could mean for the Jaguars.

With the Jaguars placing the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson earlier this offseason, it is clear Aidan Hutchinson is the new favorite to go No. 1 overall. The most commonly mocked position to the Jaguars at No. 1 was offensive tackle entering the combine, but the Jaguars have over $16 million committed to Robinson for 2022 and still need a pass-rush partner for Josh Allen. Since free agency began, this has shifted.

"Hutchinson would give the Jaguars a nasty pairing alongside Josh Allen," Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen said. "Whereas Allen is more of a speed-rusher around the edge, Hutchinson brings a different flavor. Hutchinson wins with power, quickness and high-level hand usage. His outstanding agility drills at the NFL combine suggest he has more bend than he put on tape, too."

Hutchinson played in just three games in 2020 due to a fractured ankle that prematurely ended his season. He recorded 15 tackles and one pass deflection in those contests before a monstrous senior season that saw him finish second in Heisman Trophy voting as he was named a consensus All-American. During the 2021 campaign, Hutchinson recorded 14 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

Our view: I would ultimately pick Kayvon Thibodeaux if I was the one making the selection here, but I fully expect Aidan Hutchinson to be the selection, with Georgia's Travon Walker as a distant second candidate. Just in sheer terms of going for accuracy, I can't blame anyone for making this pick because it is the same one I think the Jaguars will make.

The need for a pass-rusher is obvious for the Jaguars, too. Their top two edge rushers are entering the final years of their deal, Arden Key is signed for just one year, Jordan Smith is unproven, and K'Lavon Chaisson has been a disappointment. The Jaguars need a boost both in the present and in the future in the edge rusher department.

Per TruMedia and PFF, the Jaguars defense finished No. 26 in sacks (32.0), No. 13 in pressure percentage (9.6%), No. 22 in quarterback hits (91), and No. 32 in fumbles forced (2.0). Josh Allen (7.5) and Dawuane Smoot (6.0) combined for 13.5 sacks, but no other Jaguars' defender had more than 3.0. And in terms of edge rushers, the Jaguars' backups (K'Lavon Chaisson, Jihad Ward, Lerentee McCray, Jordan Smith) combined for just three sacks. Ward and McCray have since become free agents.

\With both Robinson and Walker Little under contract, plus 2019 second-round pick Jawaan Taylor entering a contract year, it already seems like the Jaguars have too many tackles and not enough slots to fill. As such, seeing them add an offensive tackle at No. 1 when they have three options already on the roster would be rather fascinating and unlikely, at least based on logic.

Green started 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, getting the nod as Texas A&M's right guard to start the season and earning high praise throughout the year, including being voted by coaches to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Green started 10 games in 2020, all coming at left guard as he was named a second-team AP All-American, earned second-team All-SEC honors and was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Green showed off his versatility in a big way in 2021, starting games at every position besides center: seven starts at left guard, two at right guard, two at right tackle, and one at left tackle. He was also named a team captain and won offensive MVP honors at the conclusion of the Aggies' season.

Our view: You can read our full thoughts on Kenyon Green here. Ultimately, I think he would be a solid pick at No. 33, though not a home run because he is a relatively average athlete. The Jaguars have other high-ceiling options here, but Green would at least give them a high-floor starter at guard who has the versatility and experience to line up across the offensive line.

There are some questions about Green's projection to the pros after a less than encouraging performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his tape suggests he has the skills and on-field pedigree to put athletic concerns to rest. While he likely isn't the first-rounder he was once hyped as, he still grades out as a player worth selecting with a top-50 selection, especially in this class.

The primary issue with this pick, in my eyes, is the fact that he was selected over Khalil Shakir, George Pickens, Justyn Ross, and Alec Pierce. There are a few reaches in that group, but there is a much more significant drop-off from wide receiver to offensive line after the second-round and second-tier of prospects. Taking a wide receiver here and then coming back for an interior lineman in Round 3 simply makes more sense.

Our view: The Jaguars badly need to improve at linebacker at some point between now and Week 1, whether it is with a draft pick or a veteran stopgap. Either way, the Jaguars have lost three of the five starting linebackers who were on last year's initial 53-man roster and have only added one linebacker (Foyesade Oluokun) as a replacement.

The Jaguars do have Chapelle Russell and Shaquille Quarterman developing in the wings, but it would be wise for the Jaguars to invest more in linebacker following the departures of Myles Jack, Damien Wilson and Dakota Allen. Considering the Jaguars still don't know what they have in Dylan Moses, there is room for a linebacker high in the draft.

Chad Muma would be a smart add for the Jaguars in a lot of senses. He plays the pass extremely well, is a plus-athlete and is more physical and aggressive against the run than most other coverage-based linebackers. He would give the Jaguars two linebackers with good range, explosiveness and third-down ability.

Parham was redshirted as a freshman and eventually moved from tight end to offensive line during spring drills. Parham went on to play a major role along the offensive line in his first season at the position, starting 14 games at left guard as Memphis set a school-record 7,324 yards of total offense. Parham repeated this performance in 2019, once again starting all 14 games at left guard for a productive offense.

Parham was moved around the offensive line in 2020, making 11 starts at right tackle as Memphis went 8-3 and ranked No. 22 in the nation in yards. Parham was moved again in 2021, this time starting 11 games at right guard as Memphis' offense ranked top-40 in the nation.

Our view: It makes a lot of sense to mock Parham to the Jaguars and he presents exceptional value at No. 70 overall. While Parham would be a reach in the first-round, he gives the Jaguars a solid fit from a value and player perspective at No. 70 overall. We wrote more here about why we think Parham will appeal to the Jaguars, especially with needs at both center and guard.

"The Jaguars also have a need for depth at center following Brandon Linder's retirement last week. The Jaguars signed long-time backup center Tyler Shatley to a two-year deal this offseason and he is widely expected to start at center, but taking Parham could fill two holes in one for the Jaguars as he could provide depth at both guard and center."

With this in mind, Parham is selected just two picks after the Jaguars took their starting left guard in Kenyon Green. In the perfect world, this would show a solid commitment from the Jaguars toward stabilizing the offensive line entering Trevor Lawrence's second season.

In reality, though, the Jaguars will likely be a bit crowded on offense once they take one interior lineman since they have starters at center and right guard in Tyler Shatley and Brandon Scherff, plus backup offensive linemen in Will Richardson and Ben Bartch. Considering the Jaguars retained both Shatley and Richardson, it makes it hard for me to believe either would lose a spot on the roster to a rookie.

In short, I would have gone with a skill player or linebacker here. Skyy Moore went at No. 73, Cade Otton went at No. 75, Jelani Woods went at No. 80 and there were a number of linebackers left. All would have been better fits from a need and impact perspective than Parham, though that is strictly because of the Johnson pick.

Our view: Peevy is a somewhat surprising pick here since the Jaguars have still not added a wide receiver. They do have to replace Adam Gotsis along the interior defensive line, but a team that already has Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi at defensive line isn't a team that is desperate for more depth. The Jaguars also have Jay Tufele who they selected in this range last season, and they are better off seeing what they can get from Tufele than otherwise.