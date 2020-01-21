JaguarReport
Mock Draft Roundup: Jeremiah Mocks Two Defenders to Jaguars

John Shipley

The time is here. The NFL community, sans those associated with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, are in full draft mode as the Reese's Senior Bowl commences in Mobile, Alabama. 

With the draft season upon us, it also means it is time to dissect the sea of mock drafts which are set to be unleashed in the coming months. On Tuesday, one such mock draft was released to the public, with former NFL scout and esteemed draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network releasing his first mock of the offseason.

So, who did Jeremiah slot to the Jaguars with their two first-round picks at No. 9 and No. 20 overall? 

No. 9: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

"Pairing Simmons with last year's first-round pick, Josh Allen, will give the Jaguars two elite defensive athletes to build around. He can play linebacker or safety. "

This would be a dream scenario for the Jaguars. We wrote recently why Jacksonville should be ecstatic if Simmons falls to them at ninth overall considering both the need at linebacker and the need for a defender who can match up with opposing skill players who present mismatches, such as Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler did in 2019.

The biggest question as it stands today isn't if the Jaguars should draft Simmons, who could slot in at weakside linebacker from day one and make an impact. The question is if Simmons will even fall to them. A number of teams ahead of the Jaguars could realistically take the versatile Simmons and nobody would bat an eye. If he somehow slips to them at nine, they should sprint to the podium with the pick.

No. 20: Florida CB C.J. Henderson

"The Jaguars have a need at cornerback, and Henderson is widely viewed as the second-best player at the position in this draft class. "

This would be less of a home run pick for Jacksonville, but it makes sense considering the departure of Jalen Ramsey and the fact that A.J. Bouye recorded only one interception in 2019. Jacksonville needs a playmaker on the defensive perimeter, and Henderson's first two years in college indicate he could fit that bill.

After recording six interceptions in his first two seasons in Gainseville, Henderson created zero takeaways in his final season at Florida. He recorded 11 pass breakups in nine games, but needs to show that his down season wasn't a sign of things to come. 

