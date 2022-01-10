Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Projection Sees Jaguars Upgrade OL at No. 1

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft and build around 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars still have a long way to go before deciding on the No. 1 overall pick in April, including figuring out their future direction at both head coach and general manager.

But until then, we can continue to debate the merits of the Jaguars' options at No. 1 overall and what the Jaguars could ultimately decide to do.

So, what is one potential scenario for the Jaguars at No. 1 overall? In this edition of Mock Draft Roundup, we take a look at Bleacher Report's latest mock and what it could mean for the Jaguars.

No. 1 overall: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

With the Jaguars earning the No. 1 overall pick for the 2022 NFL Draft following Sunday's results, this mock draft sees them having their pick of the litter when it comes to potential top picks. And in this scenario, the Jaguars bypass drafting pass-rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson, and Purdue's George Karlaftis in favor of an offensive lineman to help protect Lawrence.

"At 6'7", 350 pounds with the ideal arm length, athletic ability and power, Neal has the look of a franchise left tackle and is still only 21 years old. On film, Neal is a bulldozer in the run game with the mobility and pad level to get underneath defenders and drive them off the spot while having the movement skills to intersect smaller targets at the second level," Bleacher Report scout and renowned offensive line analyst Brandon Thorn wrote.

"He will need to clean up his hand placement and reset quicker on blocks to better stay attached, but he is new to left tackle with time to improve on technical aspects of the position. Neal hasn't played the same position in consecutive seasons in college (left guard, right tackle, left tackle). Having the versatility that shows he can be effective at three positions is valuable, but once he is able to settle into one spot, it is reasonable to expect him to be able to clean up his fundamentals even more. Neal gives the Jaguars a much-needed plug-and-play starter at either tackle spot with the required upside to become a Pro Bowl-caliber player as the top overall pick."

Neal being the pick at No. 1 overall would make him the first offensive lineman to be drafted with the top pick since Eric Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Other offensive linemen drafted No. 1 overall include Jake Long to Miami (2008), Orlando Pace to the Rams (1997), and Ron Yary to Minnesota (1968), which represents just how rare it is for an offensive lineman to be selected No. 1.

Considering the Jaguars picked Lawrence just a year ago, though, the typical projection of a quarterback at No. 1 overall is out of the question. Pass-rusher would be a more common projection, but this mock draft sees the Jaguars draft with the intention of protecting Lawrence as opposed to bolstering the defensive front.

Our View

It isn't often you see an offensive tackle get drafted No. 1 overall, let alone one who may not even play left tackle. With Neal's projection to Jacksonville, there is a legitimate reason to believe the best outcome would be for Neal to play right tackle while 2021 second-rounder Walker Little starts at left tackle. Little has practiced at right tackle some but has never formally played in the spot, while Neal has an entire season of dominant film at right tackle.

“I noticed at the beginning it was definitely different for me, took a little bit, but now I feel very comfortable on the right side of the field, just as comfortable on the left and the right. I’ve been doing it all season now," Little said last week.

With that said, there is no disputing that drafting Neal would be a benefit for Lawrence and the Jaguars' offensive line. 2021 starting left tackle Cam Robinson is a free agent and is expected to test the market after being franchise tagged last season, while right tackle Jawaan Taylor faced more downs than ups in his third season as a starter, allowing 32 pressures and six sacks according to TruMedia/PFF.

Neal could either start Day 1 at left or right tackle for the Jaguars, giving them two talented bookend tackles to build the offensive line around. The line is expected to go through a big transition due to expiring contracts from Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, and right guard A.J. Cann, so it wouldn't be out of the question to use a premium resource on the offensive line.

There are some genuine questions about whether Neal is truly the best tackle prospect in the draft. Thorn himself ranks NC State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu as the best offensive tackle in the class and compares him to Jason Peters, while Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross has his fair share of fans as well.

Still, Neal provides positional flexibility and has several years of elite tape at both left and right tackle. While he may not be the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle, there are more reasons to believe he is worthy of the No. 1 overall pick in this class than not.

The Jaguars would likely find better value using this pick on Thibodeaux since pass-rushers are tougher to find than right tackles. Neal could be made a left tackle to ensure the pick has proper value, but there is the question of whether right tackle is actually the best spot for Little.

At the end of the day, Neal would be an upgrade to the Jaguars' offensive line and give them more flexibility moving forward, but questions about the value of the selection make it far from a slam-dunk.