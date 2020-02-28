Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Slots Two SEC Defenders to Jaguars in First Round

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft on Apr. 23, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft. With two first-round picks for the first time since 1998, the Jaguars are one of the most interesting teams to monitor throughout this offseason, and it is worth examining how different people view the team's needs and how to address them.

Jacksonville owns picks No. 9 and No. 20, with the former a result of their 6-10 record and the latter a result of the team trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round picks and one later round selection in 2021. With one of the weaker rosters in the AFC, the Jaguars have a number of directions they could take with their early picks that would make sense. It is ultimately hard to argue against more than two to three positions as positions of need for Jacksonville, so expect for mocks to continue to have wide-ranging results.

In a mock draft projected by Pro Football Focus this week, the Jaguars used each of their first-round selections to bolster their defense. The first pick went toward rebuilding the interior defensive line, while the second pick was used to add a playmaker to a secondary that is badly in need of one.

So, how did PFF map out the Jaguars' first round, and does it seem like a logical possibility for the draft to play out this way? We examined the picks to determine the answer.

No. 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

"At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Kinlaw possesses elite size and length for the defensive tackle position," Austin Gayle wrote. "He is a bit raw from a technique standpoint, but he still managed to produce at a high level against SEC competition in each of the past two seasons. He earned PFF pass-rushing grades above 88.0 in 2018 and 2019. "

If the Jaguars can't land Derrick Brown, Jeff Okudah, or Isaiah Simmons, then maybe no other player makes as much sense for them at No. 9 than Javon Kinlaw. He looks like a Chris Jones replica on tape and is still growing as a player, indicating his sky-high ceiling is not even close to being reached yet.

Kinlaw has the size and strength to play nose tackle in the Jaguars' 4-3 scheme, though he would have to play with better leverage on a more consistent basis if he hopes to be able to anchor double teams vs. the run at the next level. His best spot might be at three-technique though, as it would allow him to use his explosion and length to penetrate upfield.

By taking Kinlaw, the Jaguars could take a major step in rebuilding the interior of a defensive line that regressed in a major way in 2019. Marcell Dareus has been the top run-stopper on the defense for the past several seasons, but the Jaguars declined his 2020 team option earlier this week and it remains to be seen if he will return to the team on a new deal. Without him on the roster, the Jaguars badly need an influx of size, strength, and athleticism along the interior of their defensive line.

With the three big defensive prospects off the board, the Jaguars could instead opt for an offensive tackle such as Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills, or Tristan Wirds instead of Kinlaw in this scenario. But if they want to go defense no matter what, Kinlaw makes plenty of sense.

No. 20: Alabama S Xavier McKinney

"There's an argument for pushing McKinney ahead of Delpit as the class' best safety considering just how productive and versatile he was at Alabama," Gayle wrote. "His overall grade and PFF coverage grade improved every year of his collegiate career, and he earned an impressive 88.4 overall grade and an 89.2 PFF coverage grade in 2019. He also logged over 500 defensive snaps played at free safety, box safety and slot cornerback over the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide."

Jacksonville recently picked up a team option for 2019 starter Jarrod Wilson, keeping him under contract for the next two seasons. Despite this, the Jaguars could still upgrade the position early in the 2020 draft if they think there is a playmaker they just can't pass on.

Playing a number of roles for the Crimson Tide defense over the last two seasons, McKinney flashed the ability to be scheme and role versatile at the next level. He recorded five interceptions, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six sacks, and 11.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons, demonstrating his all-around impact for the Alabama defense.

If the Jaguars select McKinney, he would be joining another former Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison in the backend of the defense and give the Jaguars a young and athletic safety duo to move forward into the future with. Is safety as much of a need as offensive line, tight end, linebacker, cornerback, or even wide receiver? Not really. But at the end of the day, McKinney is an existing enough of a prospect that it isn't hard to foresee the Jaguars falling in love with his talent and pulling the trigger.

The Jaguars need help in a lot of different areas, so it is hard to say any pick doesn't match their needs. With that said, the Jaguars would have to seriously weigh the value of a safety versus the other positions and players available in this scenario.