Mock Draft Roundup: USA Today Gives Jaguars Two Talented Defenders in Latest Projection

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft on Apr. 23, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft. With two first-round picks for the first time since 1998, the Jaguars are one of the most interesting teams to monitor throughout this offseason, and it is worth examining how different people view the team's needs and how to address them.

Jacksonville owns picks No. 9 and No. 20, with the former a result of their 6-10 record and the latter a result of the team trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round picks and one later round selection in 2021. With one of the weaker rosters in the AFC, the Jaguars have a number of directions they could take with their early picks that would make sense. It is ultimately hard to argue against more than two to three positions as positions of need for Jacksonville, so expect for mocks to continue to have wide-ranging results.

In a mock draft released this week by USA TODAY Sports, associate football editor Michael Schwartz took the popular route and used the Jaguars' two first-round picks to upgrade a defense that took a big step back in terms of productivity and effectiveness in 2019. The mock aims to fill two of the biggest needs on the Jaguars' roster with talented players who are considered to be above-average athletes.

How did Schwartz map out the Jaguars' first round, and does it seem like a logical possibility for the draft to play out this way? We examined the picks to determine the answer.

No. 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

"Even after casting off A.J. Bouye to the Broncos, Jacksonville shouldn't let its new deficiency at cornerback override the opportunity to land a talent like Kinlaw. With a penchant for creating havoc in the backfield before plays can fully develop, Kinlaw can be one of the foundational pieces this defense needs after shedding several of its previous stars," Schwartz wrote.

Not reaching for a cornerback at No. 9 is the right approach for the Jaguars, even if they are barren at the position. Outside of Jeff Okudah, there just isn't a cornerback in this class worth taking at that slot. Instead, the Jaguars should aim to stock up in their front seven or along the offensive line.

In Kinlaw, the Jaguars would be taking a physical specimen who still has to refine his game. While Kinlaw is still raw in many regards, he has the highest ceiling of any defensive lineman in this class thanks to his combination of athleticism, size, strength, and length. He looks and moves like he was made in a lab. If he can put it all together, he has the potential to be a game-changer on the defensive line as a pass-rusher.

While the Jaguars' largest need on the defensive line is nose tackle, there is also a major need for an interior pass-rusher. 2018 first-round selection Taven Bryan flashed in his sophomore season, but ultimately only has three sacks in his NFL career. The Jaguars need more production from the three-technique position, and Kinlaw could push Bryan early.

The main issue here would be picking Kinlaw over a player like Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was still on the board in this scenario. As talented as Kinlaw is, he needs more refinement to his game and may not be able to make a big impact early. On the other hand, Wirfs could instantly solidify the left tackle position for the Jaguars and give them a long-term protector for Gardner Minshew II or Nick Foles.

No. 20: LSU CB Kristian Fulton

Few defensive prospects are better suited for a plug-and-play role as a rookie than Fulton, a refined cornerback who is difficult for opposing receivers to shake," Schwartz wrote.

One of the best man coverage cornerbacks in the entire draft class, Fulton may make more sense for the Jaguars at No. 20 than any other player. He is experienced, proficient with his technique, and equipped to contribute to a defense right away.

A big, physical press cornerback, Fulton (6-foot-0, 197-pounds) is an ideal scheme fit for the Jaguars considering the losses of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. Fulton recorded two interceptions and 20 pass deflections in the last two seasons for the Tigers and had an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.46 40-yard dash and a 6.94 three-cone time.

Fulton may not have the high ceiling of Okudah or C.J. Henderson, but he has the savvy and style of play that could serve him well as a starter early on in his NFL career. He could give the Jaguars a solid No. 2 cornerback in his rookie year, with room to grow into a No. 1 corner. Considering the Jaguars' lack of depth at the position, Fulton would be an ideal pick at No. 20.

The Jaguars could opt to take an offensive tackle or a safety with this pick, but cornerback is just too dire of a need to ignore with Fulton still on the board. This could change if he and Henderson are both drafted by the time the Jaguars are on the clock, but it is the right pick in this scenario.

How would you feel about this haul for the Jaguars? Comment below and let us know!