Mock Draft Roundup: USA TODAY Projects Two Commonly Mocked Players to Jaguars

'Tis the season for mock drafts, a yearly tradition in which media attempt to project how the second-biggest day on the NFL calendar plays out.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft on Apr. 23, we will be tracking how other national media outlets are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to attack the draft. With two first-round picks for the first time since 1998, the Jaguars are one of the most interesting teams to monitor throughout this offseason, and it is worth examining how different people view the team's needs and how to address them.

Jacksonville owns picks No. 9 and No. 20, with the former a result of their 6-10 record and the latter a result of the team trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round picks and one later round selection in 2021. With one of the weaker rosters in the AFC, the Jaguars have a number of directions they could take with their early picks that would make sense. It is ultimately hard to argue against more than two to three positions as positions of need for Jacksonville, so expect for mocks to continue to have wide-ranging results.

One scenario that has been a common one in mocks throughout all of the early portions of the offseason has been one in which the Jaguars upgrade their defense with both first-round draft picks. Such is the case in the most recent mock draft from USA TODAY Sports, in which associate football editor Michael Schwartz opts to use the Jaguars' picks to bring in reinforcements to the defensive line and secondary.

How did Schwartz map out the Jaguars' first round, and does it seem like a logical possibility for the draft to play out this way? We examined the picks to determine the answer.

No. 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

"After hitting it big with Josh Allen in the first round last year, Jacksonville should once again use its top pick to scoop up a disruptive force along the front four," Schwartz wrote. "Kinlaw wowed in a mere two days of Senior Bowl practices and routinely overwhelms blockers with his sheer power and quickness."

In this scenario, Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, and Jeff Okudah were all off the board by the time the Jaguars picked, so athletic defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw makes the most sense out of the players available. Kinlaw has quickly become one of the players most commonly mocked to Jacksonville due to his ascension as a prospect following the Senior Bowl.

From a fit standpoint, Kinlaw makes a ton of sense. He could play all over the Jaguars' defensive line and would fill a huge need at defensive tackle, replacing either Marcell Dareus at nose tackle or overtaking Taven Bryan as the starting three-technique.

Kinlaw has Chris Jones-type potential and if developed correctly could become one of the most physically dominant interior defenders in the league. His first step, strength, and agility are all top-notch for his size. Right now, Jacksonville lacks a true difference-maker in the middle of their defense. Kinlaw would change this, and do so quickly.

No. 20: Florida CB C.J. Henderson

"The next phase in Jacksonville's defensive rebirth should entail investing in a top corner, particularly if A.J. Bouye is cut loose," Schwartz wrote.

If the Jaguars do move on from A.J. Bouye for cap purposes, then it feels like it would be a safe bet for them to invest in finding his replacement early on. Tre Herndon had a solid year in his first season starting in 2019 and D.J. Hayden was arguably the team's best defender last year, but the Jaguars' cornerback group is barren beyond those two if Bouye leaves.

Jacksonville could always sign a veteran free agent to take the place of Bouye, but it seems more likely they would draft one within the first few rounds in the scenario in which Bouye departs. Because of this, and the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey out of Jacksonville, Henderson has become another commonly mocked player for Jacksonville.

If Okudah isn't there at No. 9, there is no real cornerback worth taking with the top pick. Henderson is one of several intriguing options with their second pick, however, as his draft range appears to be in the 20s as opposed to the top 10.

After recording six interceptions in his first two years in Jacksonville, Henderson had a bit of a down year in terms of production in 2019. He recorded zero interceptions for the first time in his career, though he did set a career-high in pass deflections with 11.

A cornerback with the Jaguars' second pick makes sense, but it will have to compete with positions such as offensive line, linebacker, safety, and wide receiver in terms of chances to get drafted at No. 20.

What do you think of the Jaguars' haul in this mock draft? Let us know in the comments below!