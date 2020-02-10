Mock Draft Roundup: Yahoo Sports Projects Trenches, Skill Players to Jaguars in Two-Round Mock

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to kickoff in Indianapolis at the end of the month, mock drafts are set to begin taking shape and closer resemble what could ultimately be the final product in April.

Every year, the combine has the potential to make or break a player's stock. Good workout numbers could shoot a player up boards, while poor performances on the field could lead to slips on draft day. For this reason, examing where a player stands in terms of public perception before the 40-yard dashes and vertical jumps can sometimes indicate a clearer picture of a player's ability.

With the combine fast approaching, it is worth reviewing what current mock drafts are saying about prospects, and more importantly, what they are saying about the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville holds two first-round selections for the first time since 1998 thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. How the Jaguars use those selections (ninth and 20th overall) will play a big part in if the Jaguars improve upon their 6-10 record from 2019, making this one of the offseason's top storylines.

In a two-round mock draft released Monday by Yahoo Sports and writer Eric Edholm, the Jaguars take a balanced approach at filling three of the team's most pressing needs. Could this be a realistic haul once April rolls around? Only time will tell, but we can evaluate the hypotheticals now.

No. 9: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

"Admittedly, this wouldn’t be ideal for them. The three players that make the most sense for them — Okudah, Brown and Simmons — are off the board," Edholm wrote. "But in our minds, Kinlaw is not a big step down at all from Brown and could help shore up the interior. Others will scream receiver or cornerback, but don’t forget they have another first-rounder and an early second to fill more needs. "

We have said it before and we will likely continue saying it until the Jaguars finally pick on Apr. 23, Kinlaw makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars with their first selection. They badly need a playmaker on the interior defensive line, and Kinlaw can help right away on run downs as a nose tackle or three-technique while being able to slide next to Calais Campbell on the interior on third downs.

Kinlaw compares to Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and if the Jaguars could develop Kinlaw into a player who is close to what Jones is for the Chiefs then it would be a home run pick. It would be the third consecutive defensive line selection in the first round for the Jaguars, but it is one that is badly needed.

No. 20: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

"I’ve pegged them a receiver here in prior mocks, but I am starting to think they might wait there," Edholm wrote. "Instead, they can grab a long corner with elite physical traits — Diggs might run in the 4.4 range in Indy — with the pick they traded for Jalen Ramsey. The Jags’ coverage was atrocious at times down the stretch. "

Diggs has been a common target for the Jaguars in mocks since the 20s seems to be his sweet spot in terms of draft range. Jacksonville lacks a star or even a consistent playmaker in the secondary without Ramsey and drafting Diggs, a former wide receiver who should jump out of the gym in Indianapolis, would potentially go a long way toward finding a solution to Jacksonville's issues in the secondary.

However, Diggs also projects as enough of a project for it to be reasonable for the Jaguars to have some trepidation about the speedy cornerback. General manager Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone have to win now; that much has been made obvious by owner Shad Khan. Do Caldwell and Marrone have the patience to let Diggs grow into an NFL corner, or would they rather opt for a player who can make a definite impact sooner?

No. 42: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

There wasn't an explanation with this pick, but it isn't hard to rationalize why the Jaguars and Shenault could be a match. A potential first-round pick, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shenault is a big-play waiting to happen, filling Saturday's with highlight catches throughout his entire college career.

Shenault caught 149 passes for 1,943 yard and 10 touchdowns in three seasons at Colorado, while also recording 280 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 42 carries. No matter how Colorado chose to get Shenault the ball, it typically ended in a positive play. He would give Jacksonville a size and speed combination that would pair nicely with DJ Chark, giving the Jaguars two young and athletic wide receivers to build their passing offense around.

