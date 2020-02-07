NFL Scouting Combine Invites Released With No Surprises for Potential Top Jaguars Picks

The NFL has officially released its list of players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, and this year's list of expected participants contains 337 potential draft picks once April rolls around.

It is worth tracking each year to see which players receiver and eventually accept NFL Scouting Combine invites considering the fact that most players drafted in the ensuing seven-round draft are players who were invited to take part in the workouts in Indianapolis.

This year's combine will begin on Feb 24., with workouts taking place starting on Feb. 27 and running through Mar. 1. The 2020 list of invited athletes, which includes Heisman Trophy award winner Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, comes with few surprises for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the league.

The Jaguars are going to be a busy team at the combine and in April considering the fact they hold two first-round picks for the first time since 1998. They have the ninth overall pick after finishing 6-10 in 2019, and the team also owns the 20th overall pick thanks to a deal that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of draft picks that general manager Dave Caldwell now has at his disposal.

"It's really exciting, looking at what we have, the pieces we can fill with our extra draft capital," Caldwell told Jaguars.com during Senior Bowl week. "I've never had this type of draft capital – not only here, but in my career. We're excited to use that and see what we can do with it."

The list of potential players the Jaguars could select at nine and 20 is a long one, and those the Jaguars will likely consider have all earned combine invitations. This includes Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Simmons, cornerback C.J. Henderson, offensive tackle Josh Jones, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, safety Xavier McKinney, tight end Cole Kmet, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, among many others.

There were a few small school invitations which should intrigue Jacksonville, such as St. Johns offensive lineman Ben Bartch, UNC-Charlotte defensive end Alex Highsmith, and Rhode Island wide receiver Aaron Parker.