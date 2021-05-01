NFL Draft: Jaguars Wrap Up 2021 Draft Class With Georgia Tech WR Jalen Camp at No. 209

The Jacksonville Jaguars have concluded their 2021 NFL Draft class with receiver Jalen Camp at Georgia Tech at No. 209 overall.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have put a bow on their 2021 NFL Draft class, selecting Jalen Camp, a receiver out of Georgia Tech at No. 209 overall in the sixth round. The pick was part of an earlier trade with the Los Angeles Rams. That trade saw the Rams trade picks 121 (4th round) and 209 (6th round) to Jaguars for picks 130 (4th round), 170 (5th round), and 249 (7th round).

Camp spent five years in Atlanta (redshirting his freshman year) and during that time, accumulated 48 receptions for 808 yards and five touchdowns. He led Georgia Tech in receptions (29), receiving yards (439) and touchdown receptions (4) with 15.1 yards per reception ranked second on the team.

The 6-2, 226 pound receiver shined during Georgia Tech's pro day, running a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash and pumping out 30 reps on the 225 bench press -- no surprise for someone who was named in 2020 to Bruce Feldman's annual "Freak List."

Head Coach Urban Meyer has lamented the need for speed at receiver, saying in March, "I think we have some really good receivers. We’re not done with that room, however. If you’ve covered our teams over the years, the need for speed, the big play opportunity was not the Jaguars last year and we’re searching for the big play hit at the receiver position."

Camp is the first receiver the Jaguars have taken in this draft, although the club did add a couple in free agency with Marvin Jones Jr. and Jamal Agnew, to compliment D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr.

