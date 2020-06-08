Oddsmakers Continue to Project Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence As No. 1 Overall Pick

Pundits throughout the nation have labeled the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team most likely to hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence being the run-away favorite to be the draft's top selection.

And thus far, it doesn't appear as if that match is going away anytime soon in the eyes of oddsmakers. According to BetOnline, Lawrence is still the top favorite to be the No. 1 pick next year, with the organization giving the junior quarterback 1/3 odds to be the top pick.

Behind Lawrence are Oregon's Penei Sewell (4/1), Ohio State's Justin Fields (5/1), Miami's D'Eriq King (20/1), and Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell (25/1).

Lawrence is logically also BetOnline's most likely player to be the first quarterback selected with 4/13 odds. Fields has 7/2 odds, King has 10/1 odds, Georgia's Jamie Newman has 12/1 odds, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

Just as the Dolphins were tied to Tua Tagovailoa for most of 2019, expect for the Jaguars to be mentioned in the same breath as Lawrence for most of 2020. The Jaguars have Gardner Minshew II as their starter, with Josh Dobbs and Jake Luton as backups, but most outside of Jacksonville are skeptical Minshew can take the job over a long-term basis.

While Minshew had a solid rookie season, completing 60.64% of his passes for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions while compiling a 6-6 record as a starter, it is still far from a certainty that he can be "the man" for the Jaguars in 2020 and beyond. He still has to prove himself in that regard, though it appears he will have every single opportunity to do so.

AllClemson has the Jaguars listed as a potential landing spot for Lawrence that makes sense, and it is hard to poke holes in this. Unless Minshew can help the Jaguars get closer to becoming a winning football team, there is a very real chance the Jaguars select a quarterback in the first round in 2021. In any scenario in which the Jaguars land the top pick, it would be hard to envision the team keeping head coach Doug Marrone or Dave Caldwell for 2021, which would be a blow to Minshew's chances as long-term starter since both Marrone and Caldwell are among his largest supporters.

In two seasons at Clemson, Lawrence has completed 527/804 passes (65.5%) for 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. Lawrence has done this en route to a 25-1 record as starter, two National Championship appearances, and one National Championship title.