Report: Jaguars’ Additional 5th Round Pick Gets Upgraded Following Another Trade by Ravens

The Jacksonville Jaguars received some good news without having to do anything for the second time on Monday, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the team's 2020 fifth-round draft pick they received from Baltimore in exchange for Calais Campbell has changed for the better.

The pick was originally supposed to be the No. 170 overall selection and the pick the Ravens got from the Minnesota Vikings in return for kicker Kaare Vedvik last offseason, but instead it is being upgraded by 13 slots, Schefter reported.

This results from the Ravens striking a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for tight end Hayden Hurst. The Ravens sent Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons, while the Falcons shipped away a 2020 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

As a result, the Ravens will now be sending the Jaguars the fifth-round pick from the Falcons instead of the later fifth-rounder once the new league year begins and the trades all become official.

The Falcons' fifth-round selection is No. 153 overall, so it is a good bit better than picking at No. 170. It is still light compensation for a player of Campbell's caliber, but the trade looks better today than it did yesterday.

With this news in mind, this is how the Jaguars' 11 picks are ordered for April's draft. 11 picks are the most picks the Jaguars have had in any single draft since general manager Dave Caldwell took over the front office in 2013. The Jaguars own multiple picks in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.