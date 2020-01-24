Senior Bowl Mailbag: Who Caught Our Eye for the Jaguars in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. — The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl has all but wrapped up. The week of practices has concluded, and all that is left for the nation's top seniors is to face off in the annual All-Star game on Saturday.

JaguarReport was in Mobile for every day of practice, as well as on Monday as teams began to descend on the city and meet with prospects. For a week, we saw over a hundred prospects compete day in and day out, interview with their future employers, and more.

To conclude the week, we took questions via social media from Jaguars fans to give our view of how the Senior Bowl impacted the Jaguars and more.

From @MeechDT: With all of the WRs making good impressions this week at the Senior Bowl, would you find it strange to pick a WR with 9 or 20 when there's so much depth at the position this year?

You are exactly on the money here. This wide receiver class is already stacked with wideouts who weren't in Mobile, such as Jerry Jeudy, Tee Higgins, CeeDee Lamb, and Henry Ruggs III. But then you look at the talent from the elder statesman of the class, and you wonder why any team who doesn't have pressing needs elsewhere would take a wide receiver so highly. Players like Baylor's Denzel Mims, Texas' Collin Johnson, Florida's Van Jefferson, USC's Michael Pittman Jr, and Ohio State's K.J. Hill are just a few of the numerous Senior Bowl wideouts who look like they could make a huge impact if the Jaguars opted to select them after round one.

From @Rateus_Johanson : What are your positional targets for our first-round picks and what are your leading candidates for those positions. What positions (if any) have you written out for round one?

The Jaguars have so many holes on the roster that it is hard to pinpoint specific positions for the first-round picks. They can pick a player at almost any position and it would make sense. It is just the reality of the state of the team. With that said, I think going with a front seven player or an offensive lineman is the way to go at nine. Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, Auburn's Derrick Brown, South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw, and Georgia's Andrew Thomas all make a ton of sense. As for 20, that should be the prime position to take an offensive lineman such a Houston's Josh Jones or an athletic play-maker like Alabama's Xavier McKinney. Look for edge-rusher to be a sleeper at 20 as well. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa or Alabama's Terrell Lewis make a lot of sense.

From @CassCDe: Are we really gonna draft one of these TEs at 20?

None of the Senior Bowl tight ends are likely to go in the first, so don't think so. There are a few underclassmen who may, such as Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, but it shouldn't be a surprise if no tight ends go round one. It is a deep class in terms of depth, but there is no standout prospect. As of now, the answer to your question is probably not.

From @ameliawizard: Who was rated high that hasn't met expectations?

This is actually a nice segway from the previous question because my answer is one of this year's tight ends. There were a ton of high hopes for Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney, considering his physical profile and college career, but he looked pedestrian at best this week. He has good size and hands, but it looked like he was running in quicksand and couldn't get open too often, even against linebackers who played defensive end in college such as Florida's Jonathan Greenard.

From @KingObi: Who has impressed you the most?

A lot of players impressed, but we will go with three for this: South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Houston left tackle Josh Jones, and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims. Those were the three best performers this week for our money. Each looked like a bonafide stud who has the tools, and mentality, to translate to the NFL quickly. Jones and Kinlaw played in several different positions and flourished in each one, while Mims was hands down the best wideout. I was also super impressed with Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson, who shut down nearly everyone who lined up across from him.

From @MT_Baird: D-linemen and TEs you like for the Jags that were at Senior Bowl?

Aside from Kinlaw, there were a number of defensive linemen who looked like great fits for the Jaguars. Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore looked like a souped-up three-technique who can wreak havoc with his unreal athleticism. Michigan defensive end Josh Uche was disruptive thanks to his explosion and versatility. And North Carolina State's Larrell Murchison was someone not on our radar much before the week who quickly caught our eye. He gave offensive guards fits all week with his first step and active hands. As for tight ends, I thought Dayton's Adam Trautman, Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, LSU's Stephen Sullivan, and FAU's Harrison Bryant all had great weeks and would go a long way toward fixing the Jaguars' issues at tight end.

From @aprovost90 : Any cornerbacks the Jaguars were looking at?

We saw Jaguars' scouts watching a ton of the wide receiver and cornerback battles, so it is hard to pinpoint a specific defensive back they may have been watching. They did, however, meet with Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame, and likely several others.