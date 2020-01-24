Senior Bowl Practice Report Day 3: How Did Potential Jaguars Draft Targets Perform on the Final Day?

MOBILE, Ala. — The final day of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Alabama commended Thursday, and JaguarReport kept a close eye on both the North and South squads, coached by the Detroit Lions and Cincinnatti Bengals, to get a feel for some of the next crop of NFL players.

Throughout this week, we kept tabs on a number of players on both teams who could be potential draft targets for the Jacksonville Jaguars come April. This, of course, means there are some positions we will gloss over, such as quarterback, and we will pay closer to other positions such as defensive line, tight end, cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line.

So after the final day of practice, how did 10 potential targets for the Jaguars look on the practice field? We took notes to give you an idea.

South squad

Alabama DE/OLB Terrell Lewis

It doesn't take long for Crimson Tide edge rusher Terrell Lewis to leave an impression. With 34 1/8-inch arms, an explosive and effortless first step, and the flexibility to bend around the pass-rush arc, Lewis looks like a ready-made edge demon at the next level. He looked the part on Thursday in terms of beating offensive tackles to their spot and then using his quickness and body control to dip under them to win pass-rush reps. He also had better than expected block shedding technique against the run, something Bengals' coaches repeatedly were vocally impressed by. He knows how to use his length, pressing tackles off of him in the run game and keeping them off of his frame as a pass-rusher. He should entice any team that needs another pass-rusher off of the edge, which could include the Jaguars if they are unable to keep Yannick Ngakoue.

LSU TE Stephen Sullivan

One of the most impressive skill players this week, LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan was a mismatch nightmare all week in Mobile. He runs smooth routes and has great speed for his size. Despite being a bigger target, he is able to sink his hips and make breaks with ease, and his footwork never looked labored or clumsy. He was impressive when high-pointing the ball, as well as when asked to track the ball over his shoulder. Rarely used at LSU, the former four-star wide receiver looks to have everything a team could want in a pass-catching TE -- he just needs a chance.

LSU OG Damien Lewis

It is hard to watch LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis this week and not walked away impressed. He has the attitude, ability to finish, and strong hands and base to dominate in this type of practice setting, and has a similar skill set to Gabe Jackson when he was coming out of Mississippi State. He is able to bully defensive tackles with his vice grip and toss them with upper body strength, while his strong base helps him anchor. Against the run, he erased linebackers at the second level all practice long thanks to his balance and quickness moving forward. He is a big winner this week.

Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II

Reggie Robinson had an up and down day on Thursday, struggling some against Texas wideout Collin Johnson in the red-zone. He looked too hesitant at the line of scrimmage, often a step late to react. In other reps, he looked much more confident and closed on the ball with quickness. He showed impressive athletic ability and a nose for the football, something which would serve him well in Jacksonville's zone scheme. He needs to show better consistency during the game on Saturday, but some intriguing traits are there.

Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings

Perhaps the most confident player on the practice field Thursday, Tennessee's Jauan Jennings won the majority of his matchups and wasn't afraid to let cornerbacks, or the crowd, know about it. He ran great routes, using head fakes and double moves to create easy separation. He moves great for his size and showed physicality to match his athleticism.

North squad

Temple OL Matt Hennessy

One of the most impressive lineman all week, Temple center Matt Hennessy had another great day on Thursday. It is hard to really poke any hole in what Hennessy did on Thursday sans a lost rep here and there vs. impressive Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. He showed good foot quickness, balance, and the ability to anchor against nose tackles. Against the run, he took good angles to the second level and did a nice job reaching defensive tackles.

Baylor WR Denzel Mims

Arguably the most impressive wide receiver this week, Denzel Mims continued to dominate on Thursday. Nobody on the North squad stood a chance against Mims in one-on-ones or in team drills -- he simply was able to win in too many ways. He ran great routes, never rounding any or giving the cornerback an inclination for what route he was about to run. His quickness helped him create easy separation, and in the few cases he wasn't open, he was still impressive. He high-pointed passes with ease and didn't let a single ball touch the ground all day.

Dayton TE Adam Trautman

An intriguing small school tight end who is no longer a sleeper, Adam Trautman was one of the best tight ends in Mobile all week and he continued to show why on Thursday. His change of direction on breaking routes was fantastic for a tight end and he looked like a natural catcher of the ball, using his frame and catch radius to track down any pass that came near him. He also showed great effort and attitude as a blocker, indicating he is willing and able to take coaching to improve in that regard.

California LB Evan Weaver

The 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Weaver looks like a player who is going to win in a very specific area, though he clearly excels in said area. On Thursday, Weaver had a lot of issues in coverage because he simply didn't have the agility to keep up with smaller running backs or athletic tight ends. But against the run, Weaver dominated -- he was able to diagnose plays almost immediately and was basically always in the right position to make a tackle.

UNC DL Jason Strowbridge

Jason Strowbridge is a hard prospect to get a feel for considering his uniqueness, but there is no denying that he impressed on Thursday. He packs a powerful punch when he engages blockers, often knocking them off balance. He uses his length to his advantage and looked like he was bench pressing lineman off of him at times Thursday. He played a good bit of defensive tackle Thursday too despite being less than 270-pounds, but his length and quickness made him a complete handful for interior lineman.