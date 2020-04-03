Seven-Round Jaguars Mock 5.0: Final Mock Before Draft Week

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than three weeks away, the clock is ticking for teams to formulate their draft plans, set their boards, and finalize any internal debates.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, this year's draft will shape up to be one of the most eventful drafts in the franchise's history thanks to a plethora of draft picks. Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell will have 12 picks to work with, including multiple picks in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

The Jaguars filled some of their short-term needs in free agency with the additions of defensive linemen Al Woods and Rodney Gunter and tight end Tyler Eifert, while the signing of inside linebacker Joe Schobert gives the Jaguars a new future at the second level of the defense.

Despite an active free agency period, the Jaguars still have a lot of work to do to reshape their roster before Week 1. They traded away veteran defenders A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell, creating holes on the starting defense. Meanwhile, quarterback Nick Foles was shipped to the Chicago Bears, opening the door for the Jaguars to either start Gardner Minshew II or add to the quarterback room.

In our final mock draft before the week of April 23, we have used the mock draft simulator from the Pro Football Network to map out how a seven-round projection could play out for the Jaguars.

We do we take at No. 9 and 20? Do we add a quarterback? These questions, and more, are answered below.

Round 1, Pick No. 9: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

This pick came down to Tristan Wirfs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, or Javon Kinlaw. Isaiah Simmons, Jeff Okudah, and Derrick Brown were all off of the board by the time the No. 9 pick rolled around, making this a tough call. In the end, we went with the uber-athletic Wirfs, who we envision as a long-term NFL left tackle and a blue-chip prospect thanks to his experience and rare athleticism.

Wirfs played mostly right tackle at Iowa, but the 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle has a few games of experience at left tackle under his belt as well. For the Jaguars, he would provide the team with a pair of young, athletic, and physically imposing bookend offensive tackles with Wirfs joining Jawaan Taylor. Cam Robinson is entering a contract year and has been hit-or-miss in pass protection, so it would be hard to fault the Jaguars for opting to go with a blindside protector for Minshew who is also a mauling run-blocker. Is offensive tackle the Jaguars' greatest need? No, but Wirfs is too talented of a prospect to pass up. He has the potential to be a Tyron Smith-level player, something the Jaguars haven't had at left tackle since the days of Tony Boselli.

Round 1, Pick No. 20: LSU WR Justin Jefferson

Jacksonville has a number of directions they could go with the No. 20 selection. In fact, it might be a more unpredictable draft slot than No. 9 due to the players that are likely to be available. We opted to go with talented LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but cornerback Kristian Fulton, safeties Grant Delpit and Zavier McKinney, and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos were all considered.

Jefferson isn't a flashy wide receiver prospect, but he has the traits to be a quarterback's best friend at the next level thanks to impeccable ball skills, route running, and red-zone prowess. Jefferson (6-foot-1, 202-pounds) was put in a lot of favorable positions in LSU's offense in 2019, but he ultimately produced as well as any wide receiver in the nation with 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. He could line up across from DJ Chark in two-receiver formations while having the ability to line up in the slot when the Jaguars spread the formation out. Jefferson would give Minshew a reliable possession target at all levels of the field who has the ability to get open with ease, the type of receiver the Jaguars were missing in 2019.

Round 2, Pick 42: Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene

After starting his college career as a wide receiver, Noah Igbinoghene transitioned to cornerback in 2018 and has flashed loads of NFL potential in each of the last two seasons. It is obvious how athletically gifted he is, running a 4.48 40-yard dash and recording a 37-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine, and his physical makeup (31 3/4-inch arms) fit the profile of what the Jaguars have looked for at the cornerback position in the past.

Igbinoghene is still a work in progress in terms of footwork and instincts downfield, but his physicality, athleticism, recovery ability, and tenacious mindset in coverage are all working in his favor. There would likely be a fair amount of bumps along the road if he starts outside in year one, but he has the ceiling to justify the selection and hope that experience will bring improvement.

Round 3, Pick 73: Alabama DT Raekwon Davis

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Raekwon Davis isn't much of a pass-rushing presence, but he is a big-bodied interior lineman who is a gifted two-gapper vs. the run and has the traits to play multiple roles. For the Jaguars, Davis could play either nose tackle or the 'big end' role, giving Jacksonville depth and a youthful starting option at each position.

Davis started his career at Alabama red hot but cooled down considerably over the last few years. Still, this feels like appropriate value for Davis, who projects as a terrific run defender at the next level. Jacksonville allowed over 20 rushing touchdowns and more than 5.0 yards per carry in 2019, so a hulking presence like Davis who can reset the line of scrimmage on base downs is still a big need despite the free agency additions.

Round 4, Pick 116: Charlotte DE Alex Highsmith

While we used the last pick to upgrade the Jaguars' run defense, we are using this one to give them a boost in the pass-rushing department by drafting Alex Highsmith, one of the top small school products in this year's class. Highsmith (6-foot-3, 248-pounds) is athletic, technically savvy, and slippery when avoiding blocks on the edge.

Highsmith lacks the strength and size to play against the run right away, but he could give the Jaguars a high-ceiling nickel pass-rusher to complement Josh Allen. The Jaguars have enough depth at defensive line to keep Highsmith off of the field on obvious running downs, but they desperately need an athletic defensive end to fly off the edge since Yannick Ngakoue is likely on his way out. Highsmith would have an adjustment period, but asking him to be the Robin to Allen's Batman in 2020 could be beneficial for Highsmith and the Jaguars.

Round 4, Pick 137: Utah RB Zack Moss

Productive in the run and passing game, Zack Moss seems like just the type of running back Caldwell would want to invest a mid-round pick in to compliment Leonard Fournette and Ryquell Armstead. An explosive and physical runner, Moss recorded 235 carries, 1,416 yards, and 15 touchdowns in 2019 along with 28 receptions, 388 yards, and two touchdowns.

With Fournette in a contract year, and with new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden usually opting for a committee of running backs, it makes sense for the Jaguars to start planning for the future at the position now. With Moss, they would get a talented runner who has the physical traits to be an every-down player at the next level if he continues to develop.

Round 4, Pick 140: Kentucky OG Logan Stenberg

The Jaguars have depth at right guard and center with A.J. Cann, Will Richardson, Brandon Linder, and Tyler Shatley, but they could still use a backup option behind Andrew Norwell. Kentucky's Logan Stenberg (6-foot-6, 317-pounds) is a quick and scrappy guard who has the traits to succeed in either a gap or zone-based running attack. At worst, he is a capable backup who could start in a pinch, while the best-case scenario would be for him to develop enough to replace Norwell whenever the Jaguars do move on from the high-priced guard.

Round 5, Pick 157: Virginia Tech TE Dalton Keene

While the Jaguars will likely look to Eifert and 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver to start at tight end, depth at the position is still needed due to a 2019 ACL injury to James O'Shaughnessy and the lack of proven ability from Charles Jones. In Dalton Keene (6-foot-4, 253-pounds), the Jaguars would get an athletic pass-catcher who has experience in a number of roles and could be utilized by Gruden in specific formations and packages.

Round 5, Pick No. 165: NC State DT Larell Murchison

While the first defensive tackle we selected is a run-stuffer, Larell Murchison is selected to provide a push on passing downs from the middle of the defensive line. Murchison (6-foot-2, 297-pounds) isn't overly athletic, but he plays with great leverage and has a motor that doesn't stop. He could provide three-technique depth behind Taven Bryan in 2020 and play a similar role to Sheldon Day from 2016 and 2017.

Round 6, Pick No. 189: Virginia WR Joe Reed

Joe Reed has good size for a developmental wide receiver at 6-foot-0, 202-pounds, but it is his value as a special teamer that makes him the pick here. The Jaguars struggled to field a consistent kick and punt returner in all of 2019, with players such as Dede Westbrook, Michael Walker, and Keelan Cole all getting chances but nobody separated themselves as a returner who can flip the field. Reed, who ran a 4.47 at the combine, shined at Virginia as a returner, scoring five touchdowns and averaging 28.7 yards per kick return in college.

Round 6, Pick No. 206: San Diego State LB Kyahva Tezino

Jacksonville has plenty of depth at weakside and strongside linebacker, but the cupboard is bare at inside linebacker behind Schobert. Kyahva Tezino lacks ideal size (6-foot-0, 233-pounds) but he is a productive and instinctive front seven defender who could shine on special teams and provide depth behind Schobert.

Round 7, Pick No. 223: Virginia QB Bryce Perkins

If the Jaguars are going to draft a developmental quarterback, they should swing for the fences and take one with enough physical tools to be used creatively. The New Orleans Saints created the blueprint for athletic backups with Taysom Hill, and Perkins could be used in a similar role while he develops. Over the last two years, Perkins rushed for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns, with his feet making him a dangerous player when the play breaks down or on designed runs.