2020 NFL Draft: Should the Jaguars Make Louisville Left Tackle Mekhi Becton Their Newest Edge Protector?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport is going to be taking extended looks of some NFL draft prospects who could theoretically make sense for the Jaguars at some point in April.

In this version, we examine Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, one of the stars of last week's NFL Scouting Combine. Becton is a mammoth of a man (6-foot-7, 364-pounds) who doesn't turn 21 until Apr. 18, and he just ran a 5.1 40-yard dash. At his size, that is an elite showing of athleticism, helping boost Becton's already positive reputation even more.

Overview

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports entering college, Becton opted to sign with Lousiville after getting offers from schools like Michigan, Oregon, and Virginia tech. He became a key member of the Cardinals' offense right away, starting 10 games as a freshman offensive tackle.

Becton then started 13 games as a sophomore, with the vast majority coming at left tackle. Becton would solidify himself as a cornerstone blindside pass-blocker during his sophomore season, and entered his junior season in 2019 as the team's full-time starter at left tackle.

In 2019, Becton started 11 games and was a member of All-ACC first-team. He decided to leave school early for the draft, a decision that appears to have been a smart one after his jaw-dropping performance at the combine.

What Mekhi Becton does well

Becton is the definition of a mauler at left tackle. He is larger than every other player on the field, and he plays up to his size. His frame, length, and incredible strength make him a dangerous run blocker, especially when asked to block linebackers, defensive backs in space, or smaller defensive ends.

As a drive blocker, Becton can move defenders out of their gaps and block them downfield with ease. He engulfs defenders when he makes contact and does a great job of both keeping his feet moving and using his upper-body strength to get initial movement.

But while Becton is as dominant of a run blocker as his size suggests he should be, it is his pass protection that will be key to his NFL success. As a pass blocker, Becton shows better footwork and balance than expected for a player of his stature. He is patient in his pass sets and doesn't overextend himself often as he strikes at a target. He knows he is a big frame for opponents to try to run around, so he doesn't give up the outside easily, instead making defensive ends earn any inch they get around him.

When Becton's punches land, they can be devastating for defensive ends. He can take a defender off of their feet when he makes contact, and his upper-body strength makes it easy for him to control defensive ends once his hands are set. Against bull rushes, Becton displays the anchor, and ability to re-anchor, that is needed on the edge.

What Mekhi Becton needs to improve at

Whether Becton can reach his massive potential or not will depend a lot on how he irons out the inconsistencies in his game. His flashes of dominance are legitimately elite stretches of play, but there were often times he wasn't asked to perform the duties of an NFL left tackle. Louisville's blocking scheme included a lot of cut blocks, screens, and rollouts, so he didn't have a lot of experience in true pass protection sets on a per-snap basis.

As a pass blocker, Becton needs to make sure he does a better job of not shifting too much of his weight or balance to one side. While he has good feet for a player of his size, it shouldn't be expected for a lineman who is nearly 370-pounds to be able to start and stop on a dime. Such is the case with Becton, which lands him in trouble when he overcommits to the outside or inside.

Becton will also need to be more consistent with his punch at the next level to ensure he keeps defensive ends from getting to his chest. He sometimes would punch high or too wide, though it rarely effected him in college because a punch from him at even half strength can overwhelm a collegiate edge defender. This won't always be the case at the next level, so Becton will have to take the coaching he gets in this area and apply it to his game.

Overall

As a whole, Becton is a cleaner prospect than some may think. He will draw comparisons to Greg Robinson and Ereck Flowers because of his size and his rapid rise up draft boards, but there is enough reason to believe Becton can develop as a pass-blocker and become a long-term starter at left tackle for a team. Becton wasn't perfect in the passing game at Lousiville, but he was far from a liability.

For the Jaguars' purposes, Becton would be the latest in a long line of offensive tackles selected by Jacksonville who is equipped with massive size, length, and strength. He is in the same mold as Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor, though he is clearly a large prescence than each of those players. He does fit the Jaguars' "type" at the position as a whole though and seems like the type of offensive tackle they would salivate over.

Becton will star as a run blocker before he becomes a reliable pass-blocker, but all of the traits are there for him to become a dependable starter who can change an offense's run-blocking scheme while also holding his own as a pass-blocker. His weight will obviously need to be monitored at the next level, but there is a lot to work with as a whole with Becton.

If Jacksonville were to select Becton at No. 9 overall, he would automatically slot in as the team's starting left tackle. He may not have the technical prowess that head coach Doug Marrone might want in his left tackle in 2020, but his strengths and potential can offset that.