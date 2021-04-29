Pre-Draft Jaguars Mailbag: Who Should Be the Favorite To Be the Pick at No. 25?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start tonight's NFL Draft with the first overall pick, but they will also make another major move once their second turn on the clock comes at pick No. 25.

The countdown to the 2021 NFL Draft will officially come to a close in fewer than six hours, with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding the first pick in the draft for the first time in franchise history.

The Jaguars' pick at No. 1 is obvious, but they have nine other picks and an abundance of storylines worth examining over the next three days. With just hours before the draft, we take a few questions and make final predictions on how Thursday, Friday, and Saturday may play out.

Q: What is your prediction for No. 25? Who do you think is the favorite?

A: My final prediction is the Jaguars stay at pick No. 25 and take Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore. The Jaguars have multiple people in the regime with head coach Urban Meyer, a friend of Nick Saban, and defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi, a former Alabama assistant coach. I just can't shake the feeling they go defensive line or edge with this pick.

Q: Any reason to think the Jaguars trade up?

A: Sure! Trent Baalke has made four draft day trades in the first round in his career as a general manager and I get the sense that he will be the major voice in deciding if it is worthwhile value for the Jaguars to actually move up. If a top player falls, I truly wouldn't be surprised in the least to see a move up. It is what Baalke has done before.

Q: Pick one: Jayson Oweh or Caleb Farley?

A: Caleb Farley. Each is a high-risk pick but for different reasons. Oweh has only played football for a few seasons and had zero sacks last season. He is an elite athlete but he is a raw project who is likely a few years away from making an impact. Farley meanwhile has a lengthy injury history with his back but is arguably the most talented cornerback in the draft. I feel like Farley has a better chance of playing at a high level because all he has to do is remain healthy.

Q: Floor/Ceiling Record in 2021?

A: 6-11 floor, 8-9 ceiling. I think the Jaguars' schedule, weak AFC South, addition of Trevor Lawrence, and new defensive scheme will help the Jaguars pick up a few wins along the way. With that said, they are too young and the head coach is too inexperienced for me to think they are ready to compete for a playoff spot.

Q: Could Zaven Collins be in play at pick No. 25 if there?

A: He should be because he will be one of the best players left on the board at that point. He is a rare linebacker prospect because he has elite size at 260 pounds, but he can also drop in zones with fluidity, make plays on the ball, and is a demon as a blitzer. The upside is there as a run defender. As an off-ball linebacker, few schemes fit him better with this one.

Q? What do you believe is the ultimate plan at TE and what will that room look like after this weekend? A day 1-2 pick or more like a day 3 pick added (or multiple players added)? A trade? Or are we looking at a Post June 1st or training camp cut scenario? That room is so bare I am not sure even an early-round pick is all the Jags need.

A: Taking Penn State's Pat Freiermuth at No. 33 and signing Tim Tebow is my official prediction. Really.

Q: Barmore and Moehrig are available at 25. Who are the Jaguars picking?

A: Barmore. Fits a bigger need and has a higher ceiling. Moehrig is a safer pick but if the Jaguars' defensive staff is as good as the Jaguars think it is, then they should be able to get the most out of the talented but inconsistent Barmore. There are other safeties the Jaguars can take on Day Two with starter traits. The same can't be said at defensive tackle.