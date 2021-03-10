Trent Baalke Reveals Update on Jaguars' Zoom Meetings With Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars have met with Trevor Lawrence twice according to Trent Baalke, though Baalke revealed exactly who was and wasn't in on those meetings.

In 50 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be turning in the most important draft card in franchise history when they pick first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That player is more than likely set to be Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who the Jaguars have already met with multiple times via Zoom, according to general manager Trent Baalke, though those meetings have been mostly composed of the Jaguars coaching staff.

"You’re only allowed five virtual meetings with prospects. I believe we’ve used two up right now with Trevor," Baalke told local media Wednesday.

"I have not been on those. Those have been more coach-oriented. I will be on one as we move forward, but the restriction of five one-hour sessions per prospect kind of limits us to exactly what we can do.”

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with the first round taking place on April 29. It is the first time the Jaguars have ever held the draft's top pick, and the team is universally expected to draft Lawrence after three standout years at Clemson.

The Jaguars got an up-close and personal look at Lawrence during his pro day at Clemson last month, sending head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as a contingent to watch Lawrence in his last physical throwing session as a draft prospect.

"I didn’t attend the pro day. Right now, with the restrictions, you can have three staff members from each organization attend and we felt, and I felt, that it was very important to get the head coach, the offensive coordinator, and the passing game coordinator to that workout," Baalke said Wednesday.

"I’ve had the privilege of seeing him play multiple times, so for us as an organization to prioritize our coaching staff being there, I thought was instrumental and very important.”

Meyer said on Tuesday he came away impressed with Lawrence's performance at his pro day. Considering Meyer stood just yards away from Lawrence throughout the entirety of his throwing session, it is little surprise to see him walk away with a positive impression for the Jaguars.

“It couldn’t have gone better," Meyer said on Tuesday. "I think I made the comment we had high expectations going into it, like really high. I’ve seen him throw before. I really wanted Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer to witness it.

"Watching a guy throw, especially throw, on video tape, it’s not the same. I made the comment you want to hear it leave his hand, listen to it go by you, and to me, I don’t know how you evaluate a quarterback without doing that. So, I thought he did great. We’ve had a couple Zoom calls with him and he’s been great, and we like where we’re at with him.”

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Lawrence isn't perfect, but his blend of size, arm talent, play-making ability, and high-level processing skills make a genuinely great quarterback prospect. He is widely considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012, or is at the very least in the conversation.