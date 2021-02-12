Troy Aikman Comments on, Breaks Down Jaguars’ Prospect Trevor Lawrence

Former Dallas Cowboys and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman shared a commentary on Jacksonville Jaguars prospect Trevor Lawrence, breaking down the passers game and what he can bring to a franchise.

Hall of Fame quarterbacks have not shied away from offering their opinion of late on the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Brett Farve thinks the Jags should pass on Lawrence and taking Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith instead. Joe Theismann thinks BYU Cougars passer Zach Wilson is more deserving of the No. 1 pick instead of Lawrence.

But one former NFL and HOF quarterback—former Dallas Cowboys and three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman—has found little to critique and a lot to like from Lawrence.

On Friday morning, as Lawrence was wrapping up his Pro-Day, Aikman tweeted his assessment of Lawrence.

"Been studying Trevor Lawrence on tape for past few days - accurate (always my top priority), size, athletic, arm strength, throws intermediate pass w touch/velocity, good short-space quickness & compact release (neither usually the case for a 6’6 QB),” he said of the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist.

Over Lawrence’s three years with the Tigers, he averaged a 66.73% completion rate and 164.5. QB rating, with an overall 90-17 touchdown to interception ratio. He was 46-2 in the redzone.

Judging all of the aspects Aikman mentioned was one of the main reasons Meyer and company loaded onto the club’s jet early Friday morning to fly to South Carolina. On Thursday, while meeting with local media for the first time, OC Bevell described what he wanted to see on the field at Lawrence’s individual Pro Day.

“I think for me it’s just important, like I said earlier, just to see the ball come out of his hands. I think one of the hardest things to do on tape is to be able to tell velocity and just the way it comes out of his hand. I also want to see the command that he’s going to have. [It’s] kind of our first opportunity to be able to get him in person, so [I’m] excited to do that. We won’t be able to meet and talk to him like we normally would before or after, so it’s just going to be the workout itself. But [I’m] excited to watch him throw in person.”

The Jaguars own the No. 1 pick and are expected to pick Lawrence first overall. The club sent a contingent to Clemson for the Pro Day. Head Coach Urban Meyer, Offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell, and Passing Game Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were all there to see Lawrence throw in person, the only time they will be able to see him up close before April’s 2021 NFL Draft.

While Bevell and Schottenheimer have ample NFL experience, this will be Meyer’s first foray into the league. The long-time college coach won three national championships at that level and was retired for two years before making the jump. It’s a situation that Meyer himself has often compared to Jimmy Johnson.

The longtime Miami Hurricanes coach made the jump to the NFL, was there as the Cowboys drafted Aikman No. 1 overall and then molded the team built for Super Bowl runs. As someone who has essentially been in Lawrence’s (presumed) position, Aikman knows what the passer will need next to succeed.

"Processing information/decision-making, supporting cast & offensive system/coaching will determine his success in the NFL just as it does for every QB,” he continued to tweet.

It’s a quarterback rich talent in the 2021 NFL Draft, and top-loaded with franchise-changing passers. When it comes to Trevor Lawrence though, Troy Aikman sees a lot to like.