Updated NFL Draft Order for Jaguars After Compensatory Picks Have Been Announced

John Shipley

With the annual compensatory picks announced on Tuesday, April's NFL Draft order from rounds three through seven has been formally set, giving us a concrete look at where the Jacksonville Jaguars' picks will be.

The Jaguars weren't awarded any compensatory draft picks for the 10th consecutive year, so they will enter the draft with the 10 picks they already owned prior to the compensatory picks being released. 

The Jaguars own 10 picks in April thanks to a series of trades over the last few seasons. Jacksonville holds an extra first-round pick after trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams last October, as well as the Rams' fifth-round selection that they were given in exchange for defensive end Dante Fowler in 2018. 

In addition, the Jaguars have an additional sixth-round pick that they received from the Seattle Seahawks last year in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round selection. Finally, the Jaguars will have an extra fourth-round pick when the new league year begins on Mar. 18 and the trade of cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos becomes official. 

With the 32 compensatory picks now announced, here is the draft capital the Jaguars currently have to work with (pending the finalization of the Bouye trade):

  • Round 1, No. 9.
  • Round 1, No. 20. (Via Los Angeles Rams)
  • Round 2, No. 42.
  • Round 3, No. 73.
  • Round 4, No. 116.
  • Round 4, No. 137. (Via Denver Broncos)
  • Round 5, No. 165. (Via Los Angeles Rams)
  • Round 6, No. 189.
  • Round 6, No. 206 (Via Seattle Seahawks)
  • Round 7, No. 223.

So in total, the Jaguars own six picks in the first four rounds and four picks in the first 75 selections. As a whole, the Jaguars have six picks in the top 150, giving them plenty of draft capital if they want to move up or down the board.

The most picks Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell has ever had in a single draft since taking over Jacksonville's front office was in 2014, when he used nine picks through the draft's seven rounds. This year is the first time the Jaguars have had double-digit draft picks since 2007, and the first year they have had multiple picks on the first night of the draft since 1998.

With the draft about six weeks away, look for the Jaguars to continue to weigh all of their options with their abundance of draft capital. Whether the Jaguars want to use their 10 picks to help them move up in any round or even trade for a player, the Jaguars have the draft ammo to make a move possible. 

With the No. 9 selection, the Jaguars could be candidates to select linebacker Isaiah Simmons, defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw, cornerbacks Jeff Okudah or C.J. Henderson, or offensive tackles such as Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, or Jedrick Wills.

