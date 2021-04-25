Which 5 Teams Will Most Impact the Jaguars' Draft Board at No. 25?

With the Jaguars set to pick at No. 25 overall during Thursday's NFL Draft, we take a look at which teams picking in front of them that will most impact the Jaguars' draft plans with their own selections.

In a few short days, the entire trajectory of the Jacksonville Jaguars will change in a way the franchise has never quite experienced. The Jaguars will pick No. 1 for the first time, take a new franchise quarterback, and embark on a new, exciting future.

But while fans will wash away in the excitement over the impending drafting of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars don't have the same luxury. They can't afford to celebrate because 24 picks after they select Lawrence, they will be on the board again at No. 25 overall.

But while the Jaguars have worked tireless over the last few months to prepare for picking at No. 25, the simple reality is a lot of the situation is out of their hands. They will control their own destiny of course, but they can't control who is on the board when they are once again on the clock.

"First and foremost, trust the board. That’s how me, in the position I’m in, have always operated. It all depends on what happens in front of you. You never know what’s going to happen, so your plan has to be fluid," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Wednesday.

"If we’re in a situation at 25 where the board says let’s trade back two or three spots, and that becomes available, that’s an option, you pursue it. If not, you make the pick and you move on to the next pick.”

So, which teams picking in front of the Jaguars could impact the team's draft plans for No. 25 the most? Using an ideology of matching up similar team needs and schemes, we picked the five we think will hold the key to the Jaguars' second first-round pick.

Las Vegas Raiders (No. 17 overall)

Few teams picking within 8-10 picks in front of the Jaguars have as many needs as the Las Vegas Raiders. Couple this with the fact that Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock love to make surprise selections in the first round on an annual basis, and the Raiders could throw a major wrench into draft plans throughout the league. The Raiders always hold one of the true wild card selections of the draft, but this year their randomness in evaluations will impact the Jaguars even more than in past years due to the specific needs each team has.

Ultimately, the Raiders could justify taking a pass-rusher, defensive back, or offensive tackle in the first round. These are all positions the Jaguars could -- or perhaps are even likely to -- target at No. 25 overall considering their own needs and the strength of this year's draft class. The Raiders could either take a play at any of these positions that the Jaguars are high on, eliminating favorable options at No. 25 ... or they could once again make a Raiders-esque pick, helping talent at key positions fall to the Jaguars' selection.

Miami Dolphins (No. 18 overall)

Another team who likes to make surprises in the first round, we have some pretty good clarity about what the Dolphins will do at No. 6: either a wide receiver, Kyle Pitts, or Penei Sewell will be a Dolphin in the coming days. What they do at No. 6 will greatly impact what they do at No. 18 as well, which will have a considerable effect on the Jaguars considering the Dolphins' needs.

Where could the Dolphins go at No. 18 and why could it impact the Jaguars? Like the Jaguars, the Dolphins have needs along the offensive line, at edge defender, and at wide receiver. The Dolphins also are set to run a multiple defense, so it stands to reason the two teams could have interest in similar front seven players. Perhaps the Jaguars get lucky and the Dolphins take a linebacker, but it looks more and more like the Dolphins will likely be drafting a potential Jaguars' target at No. 18. Just who that target is will play a major role into deciding who is on the board at No. 25.

Indianapolis Colts (No. 21 overall)

It wasn't my intention to pick out any AFC South teams for this exercise, but it is hard not to when you look at the team's picking immediately in front of the Jaguars. Like the Raiders and Dolphins, the Colts are another team set to be on the clock shortly before Jacksonville that has major needs in the exact same areas as the Jaguars. Add in the fact the Colts are a divisional rival and it is easy to slot them here.

Edge defender? Both teams need help -- the Colts even more so than the Jaguars. Offensive line? The Colts don't yet have a starting left tackle and the Jaguars' need for improved depth is clear. If the Jaguars want to take a top pass-rusher or offensive tackle at No. 25 overall, there is a good chance the Colts snipe them because, frankly, the Colts' needs at edge defender and offensive tackle are even more dire than the Jaguars' needs at the same positions.

Tennessee Titans (No. 22 overall)

The reasoning for the Titans on this list is more or less the same as it was for the Colts, just with the Titans having even more similar needs to the Jaguars than the Colts. It isn't hard the imagine all three teams will be looking at similar pools of players in the No. 21-No. 25 range considering each team has overlapping needs, and each team is of course building their roster to beat each other.

The Titans specifically could draft an offensive tackle, cornerback, safety, edge defender, or wide receiver in the first round. For a team that has won as consistently as they have in the past two seasons, there are holes all throughout the team's roster. The Jaguars have those same roster holes, unfortunately, and the Jaguars will likely be looking for similar style of defensive backs considering the Titans' similarity in coverage scheme to Baltimore's, where Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen is bringing his scheme from.

New York Jets (No. 23 overall)

It is truly hard to get a feel for what the Jets will do at No. 23. They have a new coaching staff and a new scheme on both sides of the ball, while they also have countless gaps throughout their depth chart that needs addressing. Plus, they will also be looking to build around a rookie quarterback, just like the Jaguars.

The Jets' most pressing roster holes are at edge defender, cornerback, wide receiver, and offensive line -- once again all positions the Jaguars could logically target in the first round. With the Jets having their own rookie quarterback to support and their own new radically different defensive scheme to adjust to, they get the final slot here. Ultimately the Jets get the nod over the Steelers because the Steelers and Najee Harris seem like an inevitable pairing.