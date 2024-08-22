Which Jaguars Rookie Feels Like He is In the Best Shape of His Life?
One of the most important members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 draft class feels like he is in the best shape of his life.
And considering the injuries that diminished No. 48 pick Maason Smith's career with the LSU Tigers, this is as important as an update as you could hope for from the top-50 selection.
“I definitely feel like I'm in the best shape of my life right now, post-injury. I feel like the last couple of games of my college career, I feel like it was pretty good," Smith said this week.
"So just coming into this next level, I just wanted to continue to go in the right direction. But health-wise, I feel great. I'm a little bit heavy right now, I’ve got to lose a couple of pounds. But I feel great and like I said, it's the best I've felt since having my knee injured.”
After sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the 2022 season, Smith returned in 2023 and started 12 games while recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
It took Smith time to start playing like himself in 2023. Now, his injury woes are far behind him and the only thing the Jaguars have to focus on now is getting the most out of his sky-high potential. And so far, all indications from the Jaguars coaching staff are as good as one could hope.
“A little bit of that is how to be a pro. Being a rookie and then now, he’s been here for going on this particular period of time from when we drafted him, going all the way through OTAs, and then a couple, three weeks in camp, four weeks in camp. Sometimes you just have to kind of feel your schedule out, and where I can get some things done like that and how to be a pro. He’s learning that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"It’s not a finished product by any means, but he’s trending in that direction, which is really cool to see. He’s asking the right questions, he sees the tape, ‘Hey, Coach, did you see this play,’ and this and that. He’s really engaged. The guy wants it. He really wants to be good, and so learning how to be and continuing to be the pro, and getting your schedule throughout the season all the way to the end and continuing to do that, that’s the challenge. The routine’s got to be the same, so he’s done a good job. You’ve seen this week and last week, saw the step-up in his play. I think a lot of that is the time he’s been putting into his craft.”