Who Do Jaguars Land in Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock Draft?

In this way-too-early mock draft from Yahoo! Sports, which weapon do the Jaguars land for Trevor Lawrence?

There are still 190 days and at least 11 games to go until the 2023 NFL Draft but, hey, let's have some fun anyways. 

For several teams throughout the league, such as the Carolina Panthers and, well, the Carolina Panthers, eyes are already directly on next year's draft. Sitting at 2-4 and within one score of each of their losses, the Jaguars are not yet in draft mode, but it doesn't hurt to take a early look ahead.

This week, the latest way-too-early projection comes via Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports. With the Jaguars set to pick at No. 10 overall, McDonald made the obvious -- and right move -- of using a premium pick to bolster Trevor Lawrence's weapons.

"Trevor Lawrence has taken strides this year, but the Jaguars still haven’t given him a No. 1 target to really lean on. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a chance to be that guy for Lawrence and the Jaguars," McDonald wrote.

Considering the Jaguars already have a thin wide receiver room as it stands today and Marvin Jones Jr. is set to be a free-agent after this season, it is clear wide receiver has to be one of the most pressing needs for the Jaguars entering 2022. 

The question is, which receiver?

Despite being on the field with two of the best receivers in the nation, Smith-Njigba's numbers never suffered. The former five-star recruit had a massive year in 2021, catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns, leading Ohio State in receptions and receiving yards. 

His production has slowed down this year due to injuries, though, leaving him with four catches for 46 yards. With USC's Jordan Addison going at No. 11 to the Chicago Bears, TCU's Quentin Johnston going to the New England Patriots at No. 16 and LSU's Kayshon Boutte going to the Green Bay Packers at No. 18, it seems to be a relatively strong receiver class.

Our early thoughts? The receiver who would make the most sense for the Jaguars as things stand today is Johnston thanks to his deep ability. Either way, though, the Jaguars will need young receiver help in April.

