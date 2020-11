Through the first seven games of the 2020 season, one thing has been clear: the Jacksonville Jaguars have problems on defense ... a lot of them.

With the Jaguars (1-6) set to host the Houston Texans (1-6) in Week 9 following each team's bye week, the Jaguars now have nine more games to prove they can take the right steps on defense and build some positive momentum toward 2021.