3 Jaguars Who Need to Improve vs. the Titans In Week 2

While the season is just a week old, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) are already facing a crucial test this upcoming Sunday. And in that test, they'll need some key players to step up and answer the challenge.

The Jaguars will be hitting the road to face the Tennessee Titans, a bitter AFC South rival that is entering the game as the only other team in the division who escaped Week 1 with a victory. This means the Jaguars will have a chance to create a one-game lead in the AFC South with a victory, a position the Jaguars haven't found themselves in many times over the last several seasons.